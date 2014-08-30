Burnley Hold Struggling Manchester United

Manchester United struggled yet again, as they saw themselves held 0-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor. Neither side were able to take the several chances that they carved out for themselves, either due to great goalkeeping and poor finishing.

A game where Manchester United had to get a win on the board to ease some doubt and pressure currently surrounding Old Trafford. But they knew that Burnely were by no means going to roll over in front of their home support. Manchester United came into the match without a win in three games, two defeats and one draw away at Sunderland. Burnley came into the game losing all three of their last three games, two in the league and one midweek against Sheffield Wednesday.

Manchester United new man featured for the first time as he made his debut in a Manchester United side which had 10 players out injured including; Shaw, Herrera, Smalling and Carrick. But Van Gaal was confident enough to stick with the 3 at the back formation. It was Burnley however who nearly scored twice in the first 7 minutes, first from Jones who struck the bar directly from a costless-kick on the 3 minute mark and Jutkiewicz forced a good save from Spanish goalkeeper De Gea, after Evans attempted a very lazy back pass. United’s defence continued to look shaky and youngster Blackett was found wanting on several occasions.

British record signing Angel Di Maria who signed for £59.7 million, from Real Madrid, looked lively and nearly had two assists to his name after just 19 minutes. But Van Persie’s chance was superbly saved by ex-United goalkeeper Heaton and Mata couldn’t keep his feet in the area as he took his shot. But yet again Manchester United looked poor defensively and ex-United player Jones nearly scored again, with a volley from range being well saved by De Gea.

The first of two penalty appeals from Manchester United, came on the stroke of half-time when winger Ashley Young jinxed past Trippier at right-back who evidently pushed the winger to the ground. Chris Foy instantly shakes his head and dismisses the claims. It appeared a penalty at first and maybe should have been given, but Young made no attempt of staying on his feet.

Burnley would off gone into the half-time interval thinking that they have a very good chance of nicking the win from this game.

Robin Van Persie, who still looks lacking in match fitness, had the next big chance of the match after Di Maria picked him out after a long run by the winger. The Dutch striker struck the ball sweetly on the full, but it was cleared off the line just in front of the United away fans, who thought they were about to see the opening goal of the game.

Di Maria’s debut finished after the winger picked up cramp and was replaced by Anderson, soon followed by Welbeck coming on for Robin Van Persie. Manchester United’s last substitution was made with 10 minutes left after Mata pulled up injured and was required to be subbed as soon as the play stopped, for Adnan Januzaj.

Burnley at this point were not making any clear cut chances, but if it wasn’t for a great challenge by Evans late on then Barnes may have had a great chance to play in a teammate.

The final moment of drama came dead on the 87 minute mark, when there was a huge appeal for a penalty by the Manchester United fans and players. Young took a shot on the edge of the area and Burnley player Barnes turned his back on the ball, stuck out his arms and nearly caught the ball between his body and his arms. It was a stonewall handball, but referee Chris Foy turned the appeal down much to the outrage of all United players.

The game finished 0-0 to a roar of approval by the home crowd, followed by loud support from the away fans.

Manchester United will thank the international break for coming when it has, to give the players and coaching staff time to mould during the week off as they prepare to face QPR at home. Burnley on the other hand will be delighted that they have claimed their first point of the season, in their bid to avoid relegation this season, next up for them Crystal Palace away from home.