Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester City: The Citizens claim a vital win against a stubborn Aston Villa side

The game started with real impetuous, and you could tell from the start that both teams where looking for the win. The first chance of the game fell to the away team, and what a chance it was. Initially, Sergio Aguero had a chance on goal but his effort was blocked, the ball then rolled to the Serbian international, Aleksandar Kolarov, he produced a powerful shot but it was blocked by Villa defender Alan Hutton, and the ball subsequently cannoned back of the post.

Man City kept up their early pressure and had a great chance to counter attack, as they broke two on one but Nathan Baker made a great covering tackle to deny City the chance to score. Villa then started to exert some of their own pressure onto their opponents, as they produced an excellent chance in the early exchanges. Charles N'Zogbia whipped in a delightful cross but Andreas Weimann couldn't direct the ball into the net.

Villa carried on their attacking intent as one of their more dangerous players during the game, Charles N'Zogbia made a powerful run into the box but his effort went just wide. In the final few moments of the goalless first half, Man City created two very good chances. The first from Sergio Aguero, the Argentines' flicked header from a corner sailed just past the back post. A few moments later they had another excellent attempt, James Milner played a short corner to man of the match, David Silva who then played in a ball into the onrushing Edin Dzeko but the Bosnian was denied as Aly Cissokho made an immense block.

The first chance of the second half went to Man City as they carried on where they left off from the first will all out attack. England international, James Milner played in Aguero but the striker hit the post, Villa then went straight on the counter as Kieran Richardson raced straight through but he wasted his chance as Joe Hart made a smothering save. As the second half progressed, Man City started to assert their dominance and show why they are the reigning champions. Spaniard, David Silva spun his man and fired low but the ball was kept out by a one handed save from Brad Guzan.

The only chance Villa had for the rest of the game came from Weimann. Loanee Tom Cleverley attempted an in-swinging cross which was met by Weimann but again his chance was wasted has his header went just past the post. Then all of a sudden in a five minute period Man City claimed the victory with goals coming in the 82nd and 87th minute. The first came from the formidable Yaya Toure. The Ivorian produced a moment of brilliance as he cut past his man and placed his finish into the bottom corner. The second came from the deadly Sergio Aguero, who powered his effort past the helpless Brad Guzan.