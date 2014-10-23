Inter Milan 0 - 0 St Etienne: Stalemate at the San Siro

It proved a stalemate at the San Siro with Inter Milan and Saint Etienne settling for a 0-0 draw.

It was a slow start from both teams but it was Inter who was getting the early chances when Fredy Guarin slid it through to Mauro Icardi but he sliced his shot high and wide.

Guarin was the player making the impact in the opening half and showed some excellent skill to get beyond the defender and to the near post and attempted the comeback but Stephane Ruffier was there to clear the effort.

The first real chance of the game fell on the stroke of half time, a Saint Etienne costless kick was laid off to Tabanou whose thunderous shot tested Juan Pablo Carrizo for the first time and he managed to keep it out with a spectacular one handed save.

The best chance of the match came in the 65th minute, a Guarin cross is flicked on by Perrin before Kuzmanovic hits it on the half volley. The shot is hit low but is saved very well by Ruffier.

Saint Etienne had two opportunities to take lead in quick succession but both were saved well by Carrizo to keep the game at a stalemate.

The final opportunity of the game fell to the home side, substitute Hernanes hit a thunderous effort which was palmed back into play by Guffier.