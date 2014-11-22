Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United: Clinical United record first win of the season

Manchester United travelled to the Emirates on the back off a tough 1-0 victory at home against Crystal Palace. Manchester United went into the game without an away win since April of last season and Arsenal had not lost at home for 15 months.

While for the last few months Van Gaal had altered from the European tactic of 3 at the back and had gone to the more English technique of 3 at the back.

The home side started the strongest with Welbeck having two early chances without United being able to even get out of their own half. De Gea was, once again this season, the reason why United did not go behind. Wilshere found himself through on goal only for De Gea to put his body in the way and smother the shot, but the onslaught continued from the home side with Chamberlain finding a way through the shaky defence of Manchester United only for De Gea to yet again rush out of goal and block the attempted shot. Manchester United’s injury worries prior to the game was worsened very quickly when after 20 minutes Luke Shaw came off injured, going twice in only a few minutes being replaced by winger turn wingback Ashley Young.

Despite all this pressure it was Wilshere who was involved in the first flashpoint of the game, a poor clearance from the Manchester United defence saw the ball land for Wilshere. Only for the ball to be taken off him by Fellaini who went down easily to earn a costless-kick. Wilshere was furious at this decision and let the referee Mike Dean know full well how he felt, but it was his reaction to Fellaini shouting in his ear which saw him clearly lunge forwards with his head which should of seen him see a straight red but Mike Dean did not give anything for the lunge. The first half came to an end with the scores still 0-0.

The second half started much like the first with Welbeck having yet another chance which was again well saved by the Spanish goalkeeper. Like the first half it saw the home side dominate in possession and serious chances, but their moment was killed when talisman Jack Wilshere was forced out of the game with an ankle injury which was caused by a last ditch Paddy McNair tackle. The Englishman was clearly in pain and was subbed off instantly by Wenger. But Arsenal’s ability to spurn any good chance which came their way came back to haunt them. Manchester United had one of their only attacks of the game by this point and with the help of the devastated Gibbs, United took the lead. The left back collided with his own keeper and then saw an Antonia Valencia shot which was going easily wide, ricochet off him and into the corner of a goalkeeper empty net.

So Arsenal responded by yet again dominating possession and chances but were unable to capitalise on chance after chance. With time running out Arsenal committed all but one defender and the goal keeper to an attack and a pin point pass by Fellaini to Di Maria, gave the Argentine plenty of time to play Rooney in through on goal. The Englishman who scored twice midweek for England against fierce rivals Scotland, chipped over an on rushing keeper to give Manchester United a two goal lead against all odds making him the highest goal scorer against Arsenal. Arsenal did pull one goal back and made something of the game with four minutes left, with a rocket from Giroud on his return from injury.

The Arsenal players and coaching staff left the field to some boos from the very quickly emptying Emirates Stadium, whereas the United away fans celebrated long after the whistle to enjoy the first away win of the season for the Manchester club. Manchester United now go fourth in the Premier League.