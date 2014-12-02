Manchester United 2-1 Stoke City: Red Devils fight for win against resilient visitors

Manchester United still buoyed after their 3-0 victory over Hull at the weekend, hosted Stoke on a cold Tuesday night in Manchester. United were aiming for a 4th win in a row for just the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club two seasons. A key absence from the Manchester United side was Di Maria who is currently out injured.

The opening exchanges saw very little happing as both sides probed the opposing defences, especially with the traveling side setting up early doors with most men behind the ball. United on the other hand started off with more intent, but were still willing to keep the ball rather than to try and force a goal early doors. This style of play continued for the first 15 minutes with very few genuine chances between either sides. Fellaini made a nuisance of himself in the middle and really worked hard to disrupt the little possession Stoke had at this point.

But Manchester United very quickly carved a chance out of nothing with experienced Dutch striker Robin Van Persie giving the ball to Herrera after a mistake by keeper Begovic, but the Spanish midfielder who joined the club from Bilbao this season, blasted over from short range. However United did not have to wait long before they finally took the lead after sustained pressure. Fellaini scored his second goal of the season to put the Red Devils in the lead, a Herrera cross went over the heads of everyone only for Fellaini to make a deep run from out of nowhere and header home from point blank range after 21 minutes.

United remained in complete control of the game for another ten minutes threatening going forwards and looking unthreatened at the back. But Fellaini lost possession and stayed down injured and Stoke fairly took complete advantage. Some fans at the ground voiced their discontent from the stands, but any injury apart from a head injury does not require the stoppage of play. So the visitors were well within their rights to continue play but there were no complaints about the finish. Central midfielder N’Zonzi took the ball outside the area and blasted the ball low past a diving De Gea, leaving him no chance.

It wasn’t until the 59th minute that the next major talking point occurred and that was Manchester United taking the lead via Marcos Rojo (however there was some debate about whether it was Mata’s goal) who got the slightest of touches from a Juan Mata costless-kick to reinstall the Reds lead. Rojo claimed the goal instantly and replays appear to show him getting a genuine touch on the ball as it was crossed in by Juan Mata.

Stoke however failed to really create a genuine chance to equalise and United started to set up defensively bringing on Fletcher for Herrera who suffered a slight knock with just five minutes remaining, in an attempt to shut up shop. Nothing happened until the dying seconds but arguably Manchester United’s best player, goalkeeper David De Gea, pulled off a great save to keep all three points for the home side. Diouf from point blank range connected well with a diving header but De Gea was able to keep it put and United went on to win.

The home side now sit in 4th and the visitors sit in 13th.

Manchester United face Southampton away on the 8th of December and Stoke host Arsenal on the 6th of December.