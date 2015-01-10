Garry Monk confirms Wilfried Bony discussions are still ongoing with Manchester City

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has confirmed Wilfried Bony is in ongoing discussions with Premier League giants Manchester City.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium, Monk established that star striker Bony remained in discussions with Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The 26-year-old is believed to be extremely close to completing a deal with the Citizens, while currently on international duty with Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations. Bony has been linked with a move to Manchester since the transfer window opened, with an estimated fee of £30 million the rumoured demand for the forward.

Monk spoke about the possible transfer, saying: “It’s still ongoing. I think it’s the same situation it was at the start of the week with the two clubs negotiating and trying to come to an agreement. Until those final details are finalised then the situation will still be ongoing I suppose."

With the potential income of transfer fees from the possible sale, Monk would be able to have a wander into the transfer market himself to find a replacement, but feels he is unlikely to directly see the added income. He added:

“I doubt I’ll get that money anyway. No, look, the situation is that I’d prepared for this period without Wilfried as he was going away anyway. Obviously I’m focused on what we’re doing and hopefully the Bony situation will get sorted either way sooner rather than later which is best for both parties.”

With Bony in Equatorial Guinea for the time being, Bafetimbi Gomis has stepped up to the mark and led the line in spirited fashion, with his header diverted by Mark Noble to cancel out Andy Carroll’s opening strike.

Following the fixture which saw the two sides take a share of the points, Monk praised Sam Allardyce’s West Ham for their performance, admitting a draw was a fair result.

“I think it was two good teams. You can see why West Ham have done so well this season, they are a physical team and we had to really dig deep there physically. They scored a good goal from their point of view but I think it was a little bit against the run of play as we were on top and pushing and looked the most likely to score the goal.

“In the second half we had to react. We controlled the whole game in terms of moving the ball but I made the substitutions to give us that little bit more cutting edge. They managed to do that and we tried to push for a second but it wasn’t to be. So all in all, I think both teams will be happy with a point.”

As a result of the draw, Swansea City remain in ninth place, without a win in their last three league fixtures.

Wilfried Bony has scored nine goals in twenty appearances for the Swans this season.