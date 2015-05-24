Hull City 0-0 Manchester United: Tigers unlucky against Reds as draw leaves them relegated

Two disallowed goals left Hull City disheartened as they are relegated from the Premier League. Manchester United were poor but they managed to keep a point against the valiant Tigers.

The game started quickly with Hull going straight on the attack. Robbie Brady was able to find himself a yard on the wing and launched a cross into the box. Dame N’Doye steeped in front of the defender marking him but Victor Valdes proved his agility to get down and make the save.

One a minute later, the ball went up to the other end with Wayne Rooney. He worked his way through the midfield and found some space 25 yards out. The connected with the ball perfectly and Steve Harper was at full stretch to make sure the ball didn’t end up in the back of his net but, the ball struck the crossbar leaving the game goalless.

Hull went on the attack again in the 5th minute as the game was end-to-end at this point. Tom Huddlestone chipped the ball over the top of Marcos Rojo. The ball ended up with Ahmed Elmohamady who dinked the ball over the onrushing Valdes but, Chris Smalling read the play and cleared the ball easily.

Hull kept on the pressure for a few minutes with a couple of worrying attacks. The first came in the 9th minute when Smalling and James Chester had a coming together causing Hull to get a free-kick 25 yards out. They played the ball short to Stephan Quinn who was unable to get the ball passed Smalling.

Craig Dawson had a chance just after when the ball was crossed in by Brady but the centre back was inches away from meeting it. The ball ended up just going out for a goal kick. United looked worried with that attack.

United finally got into some kind of rhythm to their play after that as they had a span of five minutes where they controlled the possession like they have done in so many games this year but no chances were created with all this play. United didn’t seem to not have much up front.

Hull were unlucky in the 18th and 19th minute as they had two goals disallowed, both of them offside. The first came from a Brady free-kick that was dropped into the six yard box. Valdes dropped the ball from what should have been an easy catch and the ball ended up at Paul McShane’s feet but he was in an offside position.

The second was by N’Doye. Quinn found some space in the 18 hard box and released a shot. N’Doye was in the way of the shot and as the ball hit the back of the net, the linesman flagged for offside again. The Hull fans were almost in tears at this point.

Rooney showed that he is a little bit frustrated at the performance of his team in the first half as when he lost out to a fifty-fifty with McShane, Brady nicked the ball and cleared it. Rooney left a leg in all forced the hull player to the ground. He was lucky to get away with not even a booking.

United finished the first half on top as they had the last chance. Ashley Young hit the ball into the Hull 18 yard box towards Ander Herrera but he wasn’t able to get any contact with the ball. The united midfielder outstretched his leg but pulled it away to stop any collision with Harper.

The second half started the same as the first, shots one after another. Hull were on top throughout the half and they had so many good chances but it was United who had the opening chances. N’Doye gave the ball away to Juan Mata who sent the ball trhough to Herrera. Dawson showed his determination and defended it valiantly clearing the ball.

Meyler missed a gilt-edged chance in the 48th minute as the ball ended up at his feet 10 yards out but he sent the ball over the bar. They won a free kick a minute later but they were unable to produce anything from it.

Herrera had another chance after that as he received the ball on the edge of the Hull area, he took a step to his right and hit a low driving shot just past the post. Harper was at full stretch and was happy to see the ball go wide.

Somehow, Hull didn’t gain a lead after they had a scramble in the United box. Dawson headed the ball back into the danger zone after they swung a corner out to the edge of the box. N’Doye ended up with the ball but wasn’t able to convert.

Hull missed another chance in the 64th minute when N’Doye was at the end of a cross from the right. He flicked the ball towards the goal but it flew over the crossbar. Jelavic tried to find Brady in the box just a couple of minutes later but, the ball came off Jones. Valdes mopped it all up and calmed down the game.

Valdes was called into action again in the 73rd minute as he pulled off a brilliant save. He had to dive down to his right as Sone Aluko was unlucky not to score.

The game turned violent then as a few rash tackles saw a red card and what should have been another one. Abel Hernandez, after coming off the bench, was duelling with Phil Jones at the back post and he somehow didn’t get sent off after he punched Jones in the stomach. Marouane Fellaini down the other end of the field left his studs flying and evidently hurt McShane and rightly got a red card for it.

Hull really should have scored with this opportunity, or even tested the goalkeeper. The ball was whipped into the box by Elmohamady and the ball fell to the feet of Hernandez. The substitute striker swung a boot at the ball but, completely missed it leaving the game 0-0.

Hull were very unlucky not to win this game as Manchester United didn’t seem to even turn up. There was no attacking threat from the reds for most of the game. This result means that Hull are not relegated to the championship.