Pereira: Playing for United "is a dream"

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira has referred to playing for the club as ‘a dream’.

The youngster who excelled in the under-20’s World Cup and scored what FIFA have decided is one of the best goals in the tournament, in Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Serbia in the final. The Brazilian youngster signed a contract with Manchester United just prior to the tournament, to extend his current deal to 2018 plus a final year option if the club decide to extend his deal.

The youngster in an interview with Manchester United’s official website admitted that he had “always dreamed about it” when asked what playing for United meant to him. Pereira went on to say that, "I was very happy with the moment against Tottenham when I could come on and we won the game as well – that was important. To be fair, when I came on the pitch it looked like I was dreaming.”

Should fans expect to see more of Pereira?

While it is unlikely to expect Andreas Pereira to play regularly for the first-team this coming season in the Premier League, but it is very possible that we will see the player who was voted under 21’s players of the year, get more game time in the cup competitions.

Pereira made two appearances for Manchester United last season coming from the bench against MK Dons and Tottenham respectively. While he shows some huge potential, it isn’t likely he will feature too much in the starting 11, so he will be hoping for kind cup draws to get his chance to shine push for more game time that doesn’t involve a loan.