Pereira: Playing for United "is a dream"

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira has referred to playing for the club as ‘a dream’.

The youngster who excelled in the under-20’s World Cup and scored what FIFA have decided is one of the best goals in the tournament, in Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Serbia in the final. The Brazilian youngster signed a contract with Manchester United just prior to the tournament, to extend his current deal to 2018 plus a final year option if the club decide to extend his deal.

The youngster in an interview with Manchester United’s official website admitted that he had “always dreamed about it” when asked what playing for United meant to him. Pereira went on to say that, "I was very happy with the moment against Tottenham when I could come on and we won the game as well – that was important. To be fair, when I came on the pitch it looked like I was dreaming.”