Dani Osvaldo's Southampton contract terminated

Controversial striker Dani Osvaldo has had his contract terminated by Southampton, after being banned from the club’s training ground since January 2014 following suspension for punching defender Jose Fonte.

The Saints’ record signing, having joined from AS Roma in August 2013 for around £15million, was a complete disaster in the Premier League, scoring just three times in 13 appearances before his bust-up with Fonte.

Osvaldo's career has been marred by unpleasant incidents

He last played for Southampton in December 2013, playing 45 minutes at Newcastle before having a bust-up on the touchline with the Magpies’ goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman.

He was banned for three games after that incident, but never played for the club again, and has been shipped out on loan to Juventus, Inter Milan and after another incident with Mauro Icardi at the San Siro, Boca Juniors.

Osvaldo, who has 14 caps for Italy despite being born in Argentina, was a crowd favourite at La Bombonera, yet the club couldn’t afford his £75k/week wages that he had at Southampton, especially after the re-signing of local hero Carlos Tevez.

Southampton have rid themselves of the Italian's considerable wages

Faced with the unenviable task of finding him another new club to take him permanently, Southampton have now taken the steps to fully rid Osvaldo from the club and the wage bill.

Osvaldo is unlikely to be the only big earner on his way out of Southampton, with Gaston Ramirez also likely to depart. Ramirez signed a four-year contract back in 2012 estimated to be around £60,000/week, but with just one year left and being unimpressive whilst at St Mary’s and on loan at Hull, is likely to be sold before the club lose him for nothing next year.

Both players were signed whilst chairman Nicola Cortese was in charge at Southampton, and after resigning following disagreements with owner Katharina Liebherr, it seems Southampton are looking to shift two of their biggest purchases off the wage bill for good.