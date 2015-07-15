Manchester United offer trial to 18-year-old Barnsley right-back

Manchester United are planning to hijack Aston Villa’s attempt to sign up and coming right-back Mason Holgate.

Louis van Gaal's side have made a move to sign the highly-rated Barnsley right-back, with the 18-year-old finishing his introductory year with the club last season - turning out quite well for the youngster.

Talented prospect attracting plenty of interest

His performances caught the eyes of plenty of Premier League sides. The Villains were the team that were looking likely to sign the youngster and were planning to make a £1million pound bid for Holgate, who actually rejected the offer of a contract renewal at Barnsley but, Manchester United have stepped in and offered Holgate a trial at the club.

Holgate arrived at Carrington on Wednesday and is planning to stay with the team until Friday. He will be staying until then so under-21's coaches Warren Joyce and Nicky Butt evaluate whether he should join the side on a permanent deal.

United trialling youngster

Holgate managed a total of 20 league appearances last season at Barnsley. The Sky Bet League One side finished in 11th position and were impressed by the young right-back's style of play. In his 20 games, he managed to score one goal. He also totalled two appearances in the FA Cup.

Even though he hopes that United show enough interest to sign him, he wishes to be sent out on-loan or return to his current club Barnsley so he can compete on a competitive stage.

The 18-year-old joined the club as a nine-year-old and made his club debut in a game against Doncaster Rovers last December, which finished in a 1-1 draw. This was the game where the interest from top flight clubs started.

Swansea City also seemed to show interest in the youngster who can play in both the centre of defence and right back. They compared him to a fellow Barnsley graduate who is currently at Everton, John Stones.