Should Aaron Ramsey be dropped for Arsenal's trip to Crystal Palace?

Arsenal suffered a devastating defeat during the first Super Sunday of the season, with West Ham securing a 2-0 win after a hugely lacklustre display from Arsene Wenger's men.

Aaron Ramsey came under heavy scrutiny after his performance and it seems that Wenger now has a midfield conundrum to solve which begs the question, would dropping Ramsey help Arsenal?

Last season Arsenal's midfield seemed to have found the perfect balance with Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla forming a dynamic partnership at the heart of midfield, with Ramsey moving out wide due to his high energy playing style.

It was a system that worked as Arsenal went on a fantastic run to secure Champions League football as injuries and squad issues during the early stages of 2014/15 hindered Arsenal's form.

So, why should Ramsey be dropped?

During the West Ham game it seemed strange that Ramsey was operating in a deeper central midfield role, with Cazorla pushed further forward, and it was a decision which backfired for Arsenal.

Ramsey was guilty of leaving too many gaps in the midfield, allowing Dimtri Payet to flourish while Cazorla's positional alteration reduced his impact upon the game and meant he was unable to dictate the pace as he so often does from his deeper role.

So should Ramsey revert back to his position on the right? Well it seems as if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has possibly made that position his own after impressing during pre-season and being possibly the only Arsenal player to have a positive display against West Ham.

Chamberlain is key to bringing natural width to the midfield and it was painfully obvious against West ham how congested and centrally focused the midfield was, consequently Arsenal's attacks stagnated and were easily nullified by the Hammers.

Elsewhere in the midfield star-man Alexis Sanchez is likely to reprise his role on the left after coming off the bench, with Mesut Ozil set to return to his natural central role where he is deemed irreplaceable by the majority of the Arsenal hierarchy. So why should Ramsey be an automatic starter?

Wenger may have to upset Ramsey

Ramsey has stated his desires to play centrally on many occasions but, for the moment, it appears his wishes may not come to fruition. Ramsey has proven that, in order to operate successfully, he needs a passing dictator alongside him such as Mikel Arteta or Cazorla while Coquelin is currently unable to provide this service.

Coquelin, at this current moment in time, cannot be dropped from the starting line-up due to the vital job he does so Cazorla should be his only logical partner with his precise passing and positional discipline.

In wide areas it seems that Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain provide more pace and penetration which is essential in these areas, their performance at the Ethiad last season was testimony to how well they suit these roles in the Arsenal set up.

Wenger should not be tinkering with a system which was delivering the goods last season and it seems that Ramsey, Arsenal's 2013/14 player of the season, may have to be dropped for the Arsenal's trip to Crystal Palace.