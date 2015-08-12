Opinion: What does Jack Wilshere add to the Arsenal squad, when fit?

The least you should be called is "unlucky" when you play twenty-five, twenty-four and only fourteen games in the last three Premier League seasons respectively.

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere is one of the league's most unlucky players when it comes to being hit by injuries. The England international has played 1704, 1720 and only 728 minutes of Premier League football in the past three seasons respectively.

One of Arsène Wenger's dilemmas when it comes to tactical and formation-related decisions. But what does Wilshere really provide the Arsenal manager when fit and in form? Let's take a look.

Midfield maestro

If Jack Wilshere had stayed fit in the previous three seasons, he could have easily become Arsenal's equivalent to Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard in the midfield role.

A true fighter in midfield who can play in different positions, dominate the ball, distribute it or even win it back for the team. The England international has the ability to play as box-to-box midfielder, helping the team to build attacks from the back.

Talking tactics

Jack Wilshere is a versatile midfield player who provides Wenger with some tactical alternative shapes in midfield. Let's take a look some of them:

4-2-3-1

Option one:

In this first option, Wilshere can work alongside Aaron Ramsey in providing balance within the midfield. This is where Wenger can provide Mesut Özil with some play-making freedom. Moreover, with his passing abilities, Wilshere can aid the likes of Alexis Sánchez, Santi Cazorla, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in building attacks from the flanks.

Wilshere's tackling abilities is a key attribute here. He can win the ball back for the team and have it distributed to the final third. Wilshere had an average of 31.72, 33.29 and 24.71 forward passes per game in the previous three seasons respectively.

Option two:

In this second option, Wilshere is basically playing in the number 10 role. With Ramsey and Francis Coquelin in central midfield, Wilshere's main role here is to assist the team in the final third of the pitch.

In the previous three seasons, Wilshere had an average of 38 successful passes, 1.3 key passes and 1.5 chances created per game. If he can stay fit, it is believed he can provide more, resulting in better stats and an overall improved team performance.

4-3-3

Option one:

Much closer to the 4-2-3-1 formation, he can provide creativity, energetic passes and attacking movement as well as cover for Aaron Ramsey just behind him.

Wilshere had an average of 85% pass completion rate in the previous three seasons, despite playing less than 70 games during that period of time. A very important attribute of Arsenal's number 10 role, which could only improve if he stays fit and gets more playing minutes.

Option two:

In this second option of the 4-3-3 formation, Mesut Özil will have an advanced play-making role in the midfield three, providing Wilshere with the ability to take the role of a box-to-box midfielder. This is where Wilshere can purely help the team in building attacks from the back as well as assisting the front three in the final third of the pitch.

Talking stats

Although being sidelined due to injuries, Jack Wilshere has been in fine form when on the pitch. Let's take a look at some of Wilshere's stats in the past three Barclays Premier League season:

Jack Wilshere: 2012/13 season 2013/14 season 2014/15 season Matches played 25 24 14 Minutes played 1704 1720 728 Pass accuracy 86% 86% 84% Key passes 44 29 15 Chances created 47 33 16 Tackles won 28 27 8 Average pass length 16.52 metres 16.33 metres 14.71 metres Number of successful passes 1012 1031 431 Goals scored 0 3 2 Total assists 3 4 1

To conclude, Wilshere is no doubt an essential key player for Arsenal's title hopes this season, but Arsène Wenger has a big challenge in keeping him fit yet giving him enough rest time for him to stay completely away from injuries.