Southampton 0-3 Everton: Lukaku on fire in ruthless display from Toffees

Everton have got their Premier League season up and running with their first win, after a clinical performance away against a good Southampton side. Romelu Lukaku's brace was capped off by a Ross Barkley goal to comfortably defeat the Saints 3-0.

Team News

Southampton came into the game with one new signing. Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu had signed from Chelsea after he failed to break into the first team in his 4 years at the London club. The signing came off the back of Jordy Clasie’s injury, after it was confirmed the Dutch midfielder would be out for up to a month with an ankle ligament injury.

Saints boss Ronald Koeman, who was back in the technical area after missing last week's game due to having an an operation for a ruptured achilles back in Holland, started Romeu on the bench as he made just one change to the team that played on opening weekend at St. James’ Park.

Goalscorer Shane Long replaced Jay Rodriguez, who struggled in his first outing as he attempts to get back to match rhythm after a long injury lay-off last season.

Meanwhile, Everton also made just one change to the team that started against Watford, with Ivorian striker Arouna Kone replacing Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas, who took a knock in the last match. Kone was booed by his own fans when came off the bench last week, but showed great resolve by scoring a good equalizing goal to silence his critics.

First Half

It was a lively start to the game as both teams took a direct approach. Southampton started gaining the upper hand in the opening minutes but it was Lukaku who made a brilliant, lung-busting run on the counter-attack before being fouled at the edge of the area by Matt Targett, who was subsequently booked for the challenge. The chance went begging as Barkley’s free-kick was hit straight at the wall.

The game settled soon thereafter, with Southampton enjoying the better share of possession and had a few half-chances which they failed to capitalize on.

The first real chance of the game fell to Sadio Mane as Graziano Pelle slipped a pass through to the Senegalese, who’s hard shot was saved by Tim Howard’s leg.

Lukaku puts the Blues ahead

From the resulting corner, Everton hit Southampton with a swift and deadly counter-attack. Kone found himself on the right wing and played a good cross to the dangerous Lukaku, who made no mistake with the header from six yards out to give Everton the lead after 22 minutes.

The Blues started getting more comfortable after the goal and looked considerably better in possession. Great build-up play in the 29th minute from the impressive duo Lukaku and Kone resulted in a real chance for Barkley, who disappointingly hit his shot straight at Maarten Stekelenburg.

The Saints grew more and more frustrated with Everton getting into the game. It showed in the 38th minute when Pelle dragged the racing Seamus Coleman down from behind to earn himself a place in Michael Oliver’s book.

Everton doubled their lead at the end of the first half as the fantastic Lukaku robbed the ball off Maya Yoshida in midfield and raced towards goal after playing a pass to Barkley. The English youngster returned the favour for the Belgian, who coolly slotted the ball home from edge of the box.

Second Half

The Saints made a change at half-time with Romeu coming on for his debut in place of the incumbent Tadic. It took the newcomer just three minutes to get into the book for a challenge on James McCarthy.

Southampton again started the better of the two sides, looking dangerous on numerous occasions, but failing to create any clear-cut chances.

Everton successfully sat back and soaked up the pressure, with the Saints' first chance falling for Pelle. The Italian hit a free header from a corner over the bar in the 67th minute.

In an attempt liven up the Saints' attacks, Rodriguez finally came on for Long in the 72nd minute to temporarily please the home crowd.

Mane was the liveliest player on the Southampton team and he came close to pulling a goal back in the 79th minute with a ferocious long-range effort. Howard did well to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Barkley seals the win

The Merseysiders finally put the game to bed in the 84th minute with a brilliant goal from Barkley. Right-back Coleman drifted into the box and played a great touch-and-go with Lukaku before playing the ball to the wide open Barkley. The 21 year-old cut inside from the left side of the box and put a clean finish into the bottom righ-hand corner.

The win relieves a lot of pressure from Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who has come under scrutiny as of late for not making enough signings. The Spaniard will also be delighted with keeping a clean sheet, which hasn't happened in a while.

As for Southampton, this may be a much-needed wake-up call for a team that looked significantly more impressive throughout pre-season and in the opening day fixture last weekend.