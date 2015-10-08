Liverpool FC officially announce Jürgen Klopp as new manager

Jürgen Klopp has officially been announced as the new manager of Liverpool Football Club after putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal on Thursday.

He agreed terms with the club earlier in the day before flying into Merseyside's John Lennon Airport to finalise the deal, which will see him stay at the club until 2018 on a salary of £7 million a year and includes an option to extend his contract for a further year.

Klopp has been put up in a city centre hotel for the night after meeting with club officials, with a Melwood press conference scheduled for 10am on Friday morning, as the Reds confirmed via a statement on their website which spoke about a "major club announcement."

The 48-year-old has long been linked with the Anfield role, but was approached earlier this week as a candidate for the managerial vacancy after Fenway Sports Group sacked Brendan Rodgers in the aftermath of a disappointing 18 months in charge.

Carlo Ancelotti was another out-of-work manager in the running, but he ruled himself out as he wishes to see out the rest of the season recovering from back surgery before looking for a job next year.

After talks with Klopp progressed well throughout the week, Liverpool grew in confidence that they would be able to land him, who represents a significant coup in their current circumstances.

Reds backing Klopp to recreate Dortmund success

Rated as one of Europe's brightest-thinking bosses, Klopp made his name at Borussia Dortmund, whom he managed for seven years before calling time on his stay at the Westfalenstadion in May to go on a sabbatical.

During his time there, the German's philosophy and coaching style was widely recognised for being central to Dortmund's triumph - as he won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and lead them to the final of the UEFA Champions League whilst up against the giants of Bayern Munich.

It is his sensational rebuilding job there that convinced the Reds' owners, FSG, that Klopp - who also spent seven years with Mainz - was the ideal candidate to come into the club in the wake of Rodgers' departure and inject some much-needed positivity and enthusiasm after a dour start to the current campaign.

And with his appointment comes several behind-the-scenes changes, with Zeljko Buvac and Peter Krawietz - who have followed Klopp from club-to-club, coming to England with him and replacing Liverpool's former assistant manager Sean O'Driscoll and first-team coach Gary McAllister in the process - though the latter will remain with the club in an ambassadorial role.

Elsewhere, the club also confirmed that Glen Driscoll and Chris Davies - head of performance and head of opposition analysis, have left their roles - leaving the door open for Klopp to bring his own men in, but highly-rated young first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders will retain his role.

Klopp confident in current Liverpool squad

The club's American owners had hoped to appoint a new manager well in advance of their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on October 17, the first game back off the current international break and the process has been helped by Klopp's willingness to work under their existing structure, which is similar to the one in which he operated within at Dortmund.

The process was also supported with Klopp's abundant knowledge of their current squad, when talking to FSG president Mike Gordon and chief executive Ian Ayre, with the German willing to provide chances to those who were out of the picture under Rodgers.

In the likes of Roberto Firmino and Christian Benteke, whom he has spoken highly of previously, the hope is that Klopp can get more out of the current squad, needing to make only minor tweaks as opposed to the summer overhauls that they had become accustomed to under their previous manager.

Whilst a period of transition is fairly inevitable, FSG believe Klopp - who they approached in 2010 and 2012 for the Liverpool job previously - is the best man for the job, and given their immediate response to the appointment, the club's supporters seem to agree.