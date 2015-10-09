Arsenal in Action: England 2-0 Estonia

Theo Walcott scored for England against Estonia at Wembley as the Three Lions continued their 100% record in Euro 2016 qualifying. Walcott was the only Arsenal player to start, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on during the second half. Kieran Gibbs, the third and final Arsenal player in the England squad, did not appear at Wembley, but could play against Lithuania on Monday.

England were dominant overall and a 2-0 score line doesn't do them any justice. Throughout the first-half, England were creating chances but were let down at points by over intricate passing moves. Estonia goalkeeper Mikhel Aksalu did enough to keep out Walcott's early volley, England's best chance until the opening goal. Ross Barkley's inch perfect pass found its way to Walcott, who timed his run perfectly, and he slotted the ball into the bottom corner on the stroke of half-time.

England's dominance continued into the second half, but they continued to over complicate their attacking moves. Aksalu continued to impress in the second half as well, making fine saves from Adam Lallana, who was later substituted for Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Ross Barkely, who was voted as Man of the Match after a generally strong performance. The game was tied up in the 85th minute when Raheem Sterling tapped in substitute Jamie Vardy's pass from close range.

Walcott wows Wembley but Chamberlain fails to impress

Walcott was one of the stars of the match. Although England manager Roy Hodgson said that he was playing Walcott as "a forward", the Arsenal attacker seemed to be drifting around the right wing. The fact he wasn't playing his preferred position didn't hamper him though, his early volley that was just about saved by Aksalu was a statement of intent. He was an integral part of England's first-half attacks, and he finished a good 45 minutes with a goal. Most of the plaudits will go towards Ross Barkley, who provided a great assist, but Walcott should be able to take some credit, mainly linking to the timing of the run and the finish itself.

Walcott continued to be an attacking threat in the second half but he may have made more of an impact if he had been played directly through the middle, like he is now doing for Arsenal. Walcott was substituted in the 83rd minute, his replacement Jamie Vardy registered an assist for England's second goal just two minutes later.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the only other Arsenal player to appear in the match, coming on for Adam Lallana late into the second half. Stationed in Lallana's midfield position for the 20 minutes he played, Chamberlain failed to make an impact.

One of Arsenal's biggest transfer target of recent years, Chris Smalling, did not enter the field either. With the England defense totally untroubled by the Estonians, the only memorable moment involving him was when he nearly conceded an Estonian penalty. Another, now former, Arsenal target on the field was Ross Barkley, who had a very good game. He dictated the play and got a good assist.

With both Santi Cazorla, who scored twice for Spain, Alexis Sanchez, who scored for Chile and Theo Walcott all getting on the score sheet, it's been a good international break for Arsenal players thus far. For England, they travel to Lithuania for their final qualifying game on Monday. Should they win, they'll become the sixth side to win every game in European Championship qualifying. Whether the team will be a weakened one will be seen but, for England, it could be viewed as an important game, putting out a signal of intent in their last competitive outing ahead of next summer.