Manchester United - CSKA Moscow Preview: Red Devils host Russians in need of crucial three points

After their third consecutive 0-0 draw, this time against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Manchester United welcome CSKA Moscow to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in desperate need of three points.

Louis van Gaal's men currently sit joint second in Group B with four points out of a possible nine, and are in danger of missing out of a place in the knockout stages for the first time since 2012, where they finished third and competed in the Europa League before being eliminated by Athletic Bilbao.

The two teams met in Moscow, two weeks ago as the teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw leaving both teams level on four points in the group as Anthony Martial's header cancelled out Seydou Doumbia's opener after he followed up David de Gea's penalty save from Roman Eremenko. A win for either side at Old Trafford on Tuesday night could be crucial in progression to the next stage of the competition.

The two teams met in the group stages in 2009 (exactly six years ago tomorrow) as the pair played out a six-goal thriller at Old Trafford which saw the 'red devils' come from 3-1 down to take a point from the game.

Schneiderlin a doubt for visit of Moscow

Despite playing the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw in South London with Crystal Palace, the former Southampton midfielder is a doubt for the crucial game after missing the teams final training session before the meeting of Moscow.

Antonio Valencia and James Wilson were also amongst the absentees from the training session at Carrington this morning as Valencia was forced to leave the field in the Manchester Derby last week, whilst Wilson was replaced at half time in the cup loss to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. Phil Jones and Memphis Depay trained seperately from the rest of the squad after both missed the draw on Saturday, but both could feature for the Reds on Tuesday.

The under 18s captain Axel Tuanzebe once again trained with United on Monday morning after making an appearance on the bench over the weekend, and could also make the bench.

Slutsky hoping to improve his week

Moscow boss, Leonid Slutsky who is also the head coach of the Russian natioanl team, was selected to lead the team into the 2016 European Champions this summer after winning all of his games in charge.

His team levelled with history at the weekend as he saw them win 2-0 over Ufa to equal the Russian top-flight record of 36 points from 14 games, but expect a greater challenge at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Bibras Natcho and Vasiliy Berezutsky remain the only doubts for Moscow who have the threat of Seydou Doumbia up front - a player who certainly knows the goal.

Match Prediction

United and Moscow currently sit joint second in Group B, and as Wolfsburg are top with six points, neither team will want to play catch up with only three games to go. The Reds have struggled to find the net in recent weeks, with just one goal from their last four games and the United faithful will be doing everything they possibly can to see United leave with all three points. This is a crucial period for United as they have two home games on the run as they face PSV in the next few weeks and need to get a win on Tuesday.

Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow