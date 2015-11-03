Bayern Munich - Arsenal Preview: Gunners in need of historic win to boost qualification hopes

Arsenal will be aiming for a win at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena to help them become the first team since Galatasaray in 2012-13 to go through the group after losing their first two games. After beating Bayern at the Emirates two weeks ago, Arsenal should have belief going into this crunch match.

After losing their opening two fixtures of this Champions League campaign, to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos, Arsenal restored both pride and faith when Bayern Munich arrived at the Emirates for the third time in four seasons. Goals from Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil earned the home side their first three points in Europe and ensured that qualification to the knock-out stages is still a real possibility.

The Premier League outfit's opposition boast a superb record in European competitions, winning the Champions League on five occasions and reaching the final in three of the last six seasons. With the highly renowned Pep Guardiola at the helm and the likes of Robert Lewandowski currently in-form, they are feared opponents. The German giants succeeded where their English counterparts faltered, securing flawless victories at home to Dinamo Zagreb and away in Greece.

Players out in voice ahead of kick-off

Arsenal's vice captain, and German World Cup winner, Per Mertesacker said that Arsenal will be facing a "wounded" Bayern Munich side after the Gunners stunned the 2013 winners in the reverse fixture, inflicting a first defeat in 90 minutes on the Bavarians this season. The German also predicted a backlash from Bayern stating that they will "want to prove they are better" than Arsenal.

Bayern Munich captain, and Germany's 2014 World Cup winning captain, Philipp Lahm quashed his compatriot's idea that Bayern were hurt after their defeat in north London, "we weren't wounded after that away defeat" he proclaimed. Despite the loss a fortnight ago, Lahm also said that his team's season "can't get better". The current Bundesliga champions are top of the league and top of the Champions League group.

Both sets of players seem to be up to the task on Wednesday night and as do the managers. Arsene Wenger, happy following a convincing 3-0 win away at Swansea, told the media that the game is a good opportunity for his team to show that they have moved forward since the start of the season.

He knows attaining a good result will be hard though and was quick to pay his respects to Bayern Munich and his opposite number. “We will certainly have some uncomfortable moments during the game tomorrow night but that will be a good opportunity to show our togetherness." said the Frenchman before discussing how important "defensive discipline" will be.

Team news

Out of favour right-back Mathieu Debuchy comes in for Hector Bellerin. The Frenchman was panned for his performances in Arsenal's 3-0 loss at Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday last week. Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out until late November, or at least after the international break. Midfielder Jack Wilshere and striker Danny Welbeck are long-term while midfielders Aaron Ramsey, Mikel Arteta and Tomas Rosicky are also out.

The only doubt for Bayern is Jan Kirchhoff, who may miss the match because of a stomach bug. Thomas Muller, Thiago and David Alaba could return to the line-up after the trio were named on the bench in Frankfurt.

Current form and previous fixtures

Since the game at Arsenal, the Gunners have won two and lost one. They beat Everton and Swansea in the Premier League, with 2-1 and 0-3 score lines respectively. Arsenal did lose a League Cup match to Sheffield Wednesday, though. Bayern continue to be unbeaten in domestic competitions, but they did falter to a 0-0 draw to Eintracht Frankfurt this week, the first time they dropped points in the league so far this season.

Arsenal's recent results in Munich have been good, they have obtained a win and a draw in their last two games at the Allianz. Arsenal have only lost one of their last five games in Germany, losing 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund last season. Will this prove to be another dazzling Arsenal display or a routine rout by Bayern?