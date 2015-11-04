Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal: German giants blow away Gunners

Bayern Munich brushed aside Arsenal 5-1 in the latest round of Champions league fixtures, making up for the 2-0 loss they suffered at the Emirates in their last encounter.

Pep Guardiola’s side came into the fixture as overwhelming favourites despite Arsenal’s recent impressive form and the German giants lived up to expectations this time around.

The game had a rather nervy start with both teams guilty of misplacing several passes in the first 10 minutes. However, it was Bayern who made an early breakthrough shortly after. Thiago’s floated cross found the head of Robert Lewandowski, who was played onside by a poorly designed Arsenal offside trap.

Just two minutes later Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net but Mesut Ozil’s strike was disallowed for what appeared to be handball after excellent work from Nacho Monreal.

Bayern dominate Gunners

Bayern started to get on the front foot soon after however, with Lewandowski testing Petr Cech with a superb curling strike on 16 minutes. Cech was equal to the Polish striker’s header just moments later after a well worked corner from Bayern.

It was in the 29th minute when Bayern increased their lead further when Thomas Muller’s deflected effort found the bottom corner to put the Bavarians 2-0 up. Minutes later it was almost three when Douglas Costa lashed a powerful shot from outside the area which just flew wide of the post.

The tempo of the game began to slow down as half-time approached with Thiago dictating the game from the middle of the park as the home side dominated possession, with Arsenal unwilling to press high up the pitch.

The 42nd minute was when the next major chance of the game arrived, with Cech making an outstanding save from Muller’s close range header after more excellent build up play from Guardiola’s men.

Two minutes later Bayern did have a third as David Alaba scored a sensational goal from just outside the box to effectively seal the three points.

Arsenal improve in second half

The teams came out for the second period unchanged with Bayern once again resuming control of the game, pushing Arsenal back into their half.

55 minutes in and Bayern made it four with substitute Arjern Robben firing into the roof of the net after a superb cross from Alaba. Robben scored with his first touch, just 38 seconds after coming on to the pitch.

A few minutes after the demoralising fourth goal and Arsenal had their best chance of the game with Santi Cazorla’s volley met well by an onrushing Manuel Neuer after an excellent exchange with Ozil.

On the hour mark Arsenal yet again went close with Monreal breaking into the box but the Spaniard was unable to control the ball under pressure.

Arsenal managed to pull one back in the 70th minute with Olivier Giroud scoring a sensational volley on the turn after yet another superb ball put in by Ozil.

The Gunners managed to get a real foot hold in the game despite the scoreline, breaking forward regularly with promise and arguably deserved another goal.

Bayern had a great chance for a fifth in the 83rd minute with Robben breaking free of the defence but the Gunners were saved by a brilliant recovering tackle by Mathieu Debuchy.

Bayern rubbed salt in the wounds in the 89th minute with Muller running on to a perfectly weighted Costa pass before smashing the ball low into the corner to make the score 5-1.

The result leaves Bayern Munich on the brink of qualification with Arsenal having a lot of ground to make up with Olympiacos picking up a 2-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb elsewhere in the group. The Gunners will have to win by at least two goals in Greece even if other results do go there way.