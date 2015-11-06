Result Leicester City - Watford AFC in Premier League 2015 (2-1)

90+5 The final whistle goes with the score at 2-1. Perfectly fitting that Vardy grabs the winning goal. If he scores in Leicester's next game, he levels Ruud Van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in ten consecutive league matches.

81' A loose ball falls to Deeney on the edge of the area. His shot falls straight into the arms of Schmeichel again.

78' Albrighton's corner heads towards the far post, where Mahrez meets it on the bounce to see it over.

76' Mahrez finds space to cut into the right, he shoots and produces a fine save from Gomes.

76' GOAL TO WATFORD! Deeney slots home the penalty confidently and sets up a thrilling finish at the King Power.

75' Penalty to Watford! Kante naive and doesn't clear in his area, a Watford forward disposses him, and Kante leaves a trailing leg.

66' GOAL TO LEICESTER! Vardy steps up to smash home straight down the middle. Straight over to hug Mahrez who allowed Vardy to take the spot-kick instead of himself. 2-0.

65' Gomes' day gets worse and worse. Vardy played clear through, knocks it past the keeper who brings him down. Yellow card and penalty.

62' Fuchs delivers a fierce inswinging corner met by Morgan at the near post who heads over.

61' Vardy through on goal with two defenders in front of him. Works it onto his right to see his strike blocked by Britos.

56' Vardy goes down holding his groin looking in some pain. He's up now and running, but a moment of worry for the home fans.

53' GOAL TO LEICESTER! A cross falls to Kante on the dge of the area, produces some clever footwork and stabs towards goal. A howler from Gomes lets it slip through his fingers.

50' Leicester looking very lively second half. Most likely down to Okazaki coming on for Schlupp to give the Foxes another outlet up top.

48' First chance of the second half falls to Albrighton who finds space, but his strike falls straight into the arms of Gomes.

45+1 The sides go into half time all level at 0-0. Both teams must be frustrated to not have created more clear-cut chances, and resorting to head tennis in large periods.

43' Igahlo lifts a ball into the Leicester area where Troy Deeney was waiting to head in, but Wes Morgan makes a crucial touch to take it away from the striker.

38' Kante plays it in to Vardy, who turns and shoots, but his low effort is saved.

27' Great attacking play down the left from the Foxes. Interchange between Fuchs and Schlupp works a cross into the box, where Gomes touches the ball away from Vardy poaching. Albrighton then produces some great footwork to get past two defenders, only to see his left foot shot saved by Gomes.

25' Capoue isn't closed down and releases a fine strike from 30 yards. Not too far wide.

20' Great chance for Watford. Ighalo brings the ball down in the area, volleys the ball towards goal and hits the far post. Abdi's rebound is palmed over by Schmeichel.

17' Albrighton's free-kick is nearly headed in by both Morgan and Huth, only for the loose ball to be palmed away by Gomes. Offside anyway.

15' Poor defending from Watford creates a chance for Albrighton, whose half-volley on his weaker left foot is held by Gomes.

10' First shot on target of the game falls to Capoue of Watford, whose 25-hard-strike is comfortably held by Schmeichel.

4' Albrighton's inswinging free-kick is headed out to Schlupp, whose half-volley goes well over.

1' We're underway here at the King Power, with what should be an exciting fixture.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City:

Schmeichel

Simpson

Huth

Morgan

Fuchs

Albrighton

Drinkwater

Kante

Schlupp

Mahrez

Vardy



Watford:

Gomes

Nyom

Britos

Deeney

Cathcart

Ake

Anya

Abdi

Watson

Ighalo

Capoue

With the three top scorers (Vardy, Mahrez and Ighalo) all featuring, this could be a hell of a match on our hands at the King Power Stadium, with plenty of goals on offer. We'll be bringing you all the goals, all the chances, and all the important events hroughout the match. Stay tuned for team news at 2pm.

City will also take no fear in going behind as we all know, and 15 of their last 17 league goals have come in the second half, with nine of the 10 league goals conceded by Watford have came in the second half.

Leicester have only lost two of their last 20 league games, earning 44 points, winning 13 and drawing five).

Watford go into the game on the back of four wins in seven which will surely fill them with confidence as they head to the Midlands, though they have only won four of their last 25 league meetings away at Leicester. Watford have also only lost one away game this season, at the Etihad.

Troy Deeney will also be looking to add to his goal tally. The 27-year-old has only one goal to his name which will surely frustrate nobody more than him. His partnership with Ighalo was crucial in securing the Hornets' promotion last season, and their journey to survival this season will be made far easier once he starts finding the net.

A man in form for Watford is front-man Odion Ighalo. With seven goals in 11 games already this season, he's likely to be a threat to Leicester's shakey defence (only making one clean sheet this season). The Nigerian international has netted 23 times in 2015 and despite picking up an injury is available for the game.

It's been a strange period of time for Vardy recently: last week he became only the third player to score in eight consecutive games in the Premier League's history (Ruud Van Nistelrooy leading the way with 10), and maintaining his place as the league's top scorer (with 11 goals). Roy Hodgson still is unconvinced that Vardy should be playing as a middle front-man, stating this week that Vardy should just be 'happy' to be in the England squad and 'even happier' if he plays. This does beg the question, what are the England coaching staff looking for in a striker if it isn't goals? Vardy also missed out on October's Player of the Month award to Alexis Sanchez.

Among the goals for the Midland side were Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, naturally. With 18 goals between them, they really are the pair to watch in the league this season.

Leicester yet again sold their case to be known as the Comeback Kings last weekend, coming behind from 1-0 down to beat West Brom 3-2 on their own turf. Watford also enjoyed victory a week ago, beating West Ham 2-0 in front of a home crowd.

However, much has changed since then. Leicester won the league the following year in emphatic style, and Watford finishing runners-up in a frantic Championship season last year. The teams face each other at 3:00pm with something of a rivalry between them now, even frostier now they are both in the Premier League.

Most English football fans will remember (some more fondly than others) the Sunday afternoon play-off semi-fnal second leg at Vicarage Road, where the Foxes' Anthony Knockeart saw his penalty saved, and the Hornets to drive forward and net the goal to send them to the play-off final through Troy Deeney.

Furthermore, we've got all the pre-match build-up here including statistics, team news and players to look out for, all to set the scene for what looks to be an entertaining encounter.

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of this afternoon's tasty fixture at the King Power Stadium between Leicester City and Watford. Here, you will find minute-by-minute updates of the match, as we post all the significant moments in the game so you don't have to move an inch.