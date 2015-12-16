Lennon compares stricken Bolton's troubles to those of Rangers

Neil Lennon has compared his Bolton Wanderers' side's financial struggles to those suffered in recent years by Scottish giants Rangers.

Former Celtic manager Lennon was in charge of the Glasgow club when their biggest rivals, Rangers went into a financial meltdown which saw them placed into administration and demoted to the Scottish Third Division.

Now, Bolton have been faced with a winding-up petition from the HMRC over unpaid taxes, along with their players and staff not being paid last month.

Players could leave Macron Stadium

If the Championship club are unable to pay the wages for the month of December then the players will be allowed to cancel their contracts at the club. This happened to Rangers in 2012 and it saw the likes of Steven Davis and Kyle Lafferty depart the club.

Lennon told the Bolton News that Bolton are in a worse position than Rangers were due to the fact Rangers were "in a lot stronger postion than us in a footballing sense" and that "it's not an easy scenario to be in".

The Bolton manager has a right to be frustrated with the situation his club finds itself in as he has no control over what is going on in other parts of the club.

Their financial problems have carried over onto the pitch too as they currently sit four points away from safety at the bottom of the Championship with only 13 points to their name.

Trotters look to avoid trapdoor

Bolton can only hope that situations both on and off the pitch improve, as relegation to League One will only worsen their problems.

They will have a lot of work to do if they want to save their season and ensure they stay in the Championship, especially as some of their players may choose to cancel their contracts if they aren't paid this month.

The Trotters had a more positive result on Tuesday evening as they drew 2-2 at Charlton Athletic, grabbing them a valuable point away from home.