Bolton Wanderers vs Fleetwood Town preview: Bolton looking to make it three wins on the bounce

Keith Hill's Bolton Wanderers side take on Fleetwood Town at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Whites seek their third consecutive victory.

For Wanderers, the Lancashire-based side are enjoying their best run since 2018 with back-to-back victories over Bristol Rovers and Manchester City u21s.

As for Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town, a 1-0 victory over MK Dons last weekend gifted the Cod Army a fourth victory out of their last six games.

In terms of recent form, Fleetwood are in better shape than Hill's side, but the way that Keith Hill and David Flitcroft have asserted their experience, knowledge and passion into the football club has been commendable to say the least.

During Bolton's first six matches, they conceded 25 goals in the midsts of their off-the-field problems, but since Hill's appointment, the Whites have conceded just five goals in their previous six Sky Bet League One matches and it's clear to see that their perseverance is paying off.

As for Barton's side, four wins out of their last six matches shows a growth of consistency and during the two defeats they endured were only by a one-goal margin.

Team news

In terms of squad availability, Hill's most certainly down to the 'bare bones', with just four match-fit midfielders to choose from - Luke Murphy, Sonny Graham, James Weir and Jason Lowe.

As for Barton, he'll likely name the same XI that defeated MK Dons last time out.

What the managers had to say

"I'm really pleased", Hill told bwfc.co.uk, “Training's been positive, demanding, a great attitude on the pitch, a great attitude from the players, and I'm really looking forward to the game against Fleetwood on Saturday."

On Fleetwood's start to the current campaign, Hill admits that his side's in for a stern test on Saturday afternoon.

"A good side, a top three side for me. A top three side squad, but it's just a game in isolation. Joey's (Barton) done a great job, and they should be very proud of what they're trying to achieve and I believe they could potentially finish in the top two."

Hill admits that Ali Crawford will be unavailable for selection for quite some time, and the extent of his injury will be made more clear in the coming weeks.

"We don't know long-term, but it looks like he's going to unavailable for Saturday", said Hill. "It's probably going to be a process of looking at it again in four weeks time maybe, so it is mid-to-long term at this moment in time. But we have to wait for a specialist diagnosis from the doctors on what we do next."

The Fleetwood boss was full of admiration for Hill and Flitcroft, and most certainly won't be underestimating their opponents on Saturday afternoon.

“The team everyone else played in the early part of the season is not the team people are now playing, so we know they’re well organised." Barton told the Blackpool Gazette.

“They have some wily old foxes in there, some good campaigners. Keith Hill (manager) and Dave Flitcroft (assistant) will have them organised and we know it won’t be the easy fixture it probably was in the early part."

Barton added: “We have to make sure we keep the focus for 90 minutes because that’s what got us the win against MK Dons on Saturday – the discipline to keep on doing the right things because eventually the pressure told and got us the goal.”

Predicted line-ups

Bolton Wanderers: Matthews, Chicksen, Earl, Zouma, Emmanuel, Lowe, L.Murphy, O'Grady, King-Harmes, Dodoo, D.Murphy.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Coyle, Souttar, Dunne, Andrew, Rossiter, Coutts, Dempsey, Burns, Madden, Morris.