Flores: We have plenty to smile about

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores has had his say to the press ahead of the Hornets' Saturday evening fixture against title-chasing Manchester City at Vicarage Road.

As 2016 comes around and the second half of the Premier League season gets underway, Flores and his Watford players will have had a lot to smile about after passing their return to England's top flight with flying colours so far.

Not all smiles

This did not mean, however, that Flores could escape from having to console his son, who burst into tears after Watford's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. A last-minute goal by Son Heung-min meant an excellent 12 months for the Hornets had ended on a sour note - and apparently Flores' son, Paulo, was inconsolable.

Flores said that he was crying because Watford "lost in the last minute" but that he soon found "10 reasons to be happy" with his Watford players.

The manner of Watford's defeat at Spurs was disappointing, but they have achieved plenty this season so far.

The Hornets have moved themselves up to ninth place with a string of positive, competitive performances - including an impressive 3-0 win over Liverpool in December. It is no wonder, then, that Flores believes Watford have "lots of reasons to be happy" going into the second half of the campaign.

Maintaining focus

The Spaniard went on to highlight Watford's focus on "keep[ing] [their] minds" as he doesn't want his players to "lose perspective". This is important for Watford; it has been a fantastic start to the season and if they are to continue succeeding expectations, they will need to keep focused and remain not only ambitious, but realistic too.

Flores described his side as being "competitive" and having a "good connection with the fans", who are rightly happy with their team. Understandably, the Watford boss was also pleased with what he called a "good position", his side "playing well" and the fact the Hornets are already "really close" to their season objective.

If Flores can mastermind all three points against City on Saturday, not only will there be grins in the crowd, but perhaps a smile or two at home.