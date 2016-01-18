Flores unconcerned about recent dip in Watford form

Considering Watford's recent sudden dip in form - resulting in a string of Premier League deafeats - Quique Sanchez Flores has appeared calm and relaxed when discussing the problems, and he was no different in Saturday's press conference ahead of the Hornets' visit to Swansea City on Monday night.

Downward spiral

Watford have lost three league games in a row, with late, frustrating defeats to both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Dropping points against the teams battling for the Champions League places will not concern Flores too much after his side's brilliant performances so far this season, but last week's awful 2-0 defeat to Ronald Koeman's Southampton was enough to get the Spaniard to apologise to the fans, and pique the interest of the critics.

In all fairness, Flores was right when he pointed to the loss being only the first time Watford have failed to reach a competetive level this season, and there has also been a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third round against Newcastle United to celebrate in recent weeks.

"We are waiting for this match" - Quique Sanchez Flores

Despite that, the fans will want to see the Hornets back playing the free-flowing, confident football that has seen them take scalps such as the 3-0 victory over Liverpool in December - and run of festive form that saw both Flores and Odion Ighalo pick up Premier League awards for that month. Flores' side are more than capable of taking all three points off Alan Curtis' Swansea on Monday night, and the Watford manager has side his team are "waiting for this match" and that the Hornets are "very positive" they can get a result.

Flores futhermore reflected on Watford's "sweet moments" in December, but insisted that it hasn't meant anyone getting carried away or failing to "work hard" in training. The Spaniard believes that playing a "consistent" style of play, as an organised "unit" is what we can attribute Watford's exceptional season to so far, but he also explained to the assembled press why he had to walk up to the fans after the defeat to Southampton.

Asking for forgiveness

Appearing to almost gesture for forgiveness from the travelling support, Flores has now explained this is because the fans are aware of the "special season" Watford are trying to create, and that the defeat to Saints was a time where "[they] did not do what [they] wanted". Thankfully, the Hornets' boss is particularly pleased that the fans seem to "understand everything about [Watford]" as a football club and what the future holds.

Flores has repeatedly insisted it is important to "stay positive" and admits he is "enjoying the experience" and the "journey" he says he has already been on during his time at Vicarage Road. It has to be said that with the Hornets fired up and ready to go again on Monday night, it is difficult to see past them securing another three valuable points.