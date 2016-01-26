Joel Ekstrand and Tommy Hoban discuss injury comebacks

For Watford's Joel Ekstrand and Tommy Hoban, it's been a long way back to action on the football pitch, after they both suffered long-term injuries playing for the Hornets last season.

Now, after starting alongside each other in the Watford Under-21 training ground game against Reading last week, they have both spoken to Hornets PlayerHQ of their delight at playing once more.

For Ekstrand, the game with the reserves - in which the Hornets managed a 3-2 victory - was only the second chance he's had to start since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in March last year. His other game was just five days before, as Watford's Under-21s managed a 3-3 draw with Brentford.

A cautious approach

The 26-year-old, speaking for the Watford Weekend Preview Show, expressed his delight at "being back", describing himself as "really happy" that he has now played two games and seems to be on the final stretch of a long absence. Ekstrand furthermore said that he is glad he hasn't suffered any "reaction" or gained extra "problems" upon his return to reserve matches.

Ekstrand is remaining cautious, saying he hopes "to play 90 minutes" in his next match, but also that he doesn't know "when that will be."

However, the defender is ready to go, and says he is "feel[ing] really good", stressing that the most important thing is that he hasn't suffered any further reactions, meaning he can "keep on" and "load it more and more" in the coming weeks, as he focuses on the final stages of his recovery.

Hoban, on the other hand, played 30 minutes for Harry Kewell's Under-21's in their victory over Reading, and like Ekstrand feels delighted to be back after suffering multiple problems with his hip and groin, keeping him sidelined.

"I need to get more minutes" - Tommie Hoban

He described the return as "amazing", saying that the road to recovery has been a struggle and suggesting that there was a time he felt he "might never get better". It must be a relief now for the 22-year-old to get back on the pitch, and the young defender is not stopping there, focusing on "getting more minutes" and "hopefully some first team action", too.

Time out together

Hoban has not been out as long as Ekstrand, but he has spent plenty of time with his fellow Hornets defender, and has fed off that energy while spending a lot of time with him during recuperation.

Describing the importance of Ekstrand being alongside him in the gym and during physio, the defender suggested that it's "nice having other people to help you", especially those who are "going through the same things". Ultimately, it seems the two players have managed to spur each other on during their recovery, and are now reaping the rewards.

With the Watford first team doing so well this season, both Ekstrand and Hoban will be eager to quickly get involved and be a big part of what has been a remarkable campaign from Quique Sanchez Flores' side. Sitting from the sidelines is never any fun, but these two look like they're well on the way to recovery.