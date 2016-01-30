Chelsea dominate the Dons

I've been Ryan Caffrey, and I hope you've enjoyed keeping up with this Fa Cup clash.

Last comment, Hazard kissed the badge in his celebration. Chelsea fans will be happy with that considering all the transfer speculation surrounding the 25-year old.

Mk Dons have packed out their stadium for the first time tonight. They may have been on the wrong end of a thrashing, but this is big for their future. Still a new side in the football league, they can take the money from the tickets and TV coverage and move back to their Championship survival fight.

Oscar comes out of this game with the match ball. The first time he's done that in English football. Now Chelsea are unbeaten in nine games under Hiddink.

It was really what you would have expected. Chelsea looked absolutely top drawer, and they had too much for the home side.

FULL TIME.

88' Not too many things to shout about now. This has been a thrilling game to watch but like a lot of one sided games, its died down. Chelsea very happy to keep the ball and MK Dons just looking at a damage control job now.

84' Chance for Powell, really good run from the substitute as he fires a shot at goal. Courtois saves well.

82' SUB. Powell comes on for Carruthers.

80' BOOKED. Spence pulls down Baba, nearly in the penalty box but he was just outside.

78' Baba is again in so much space on the left wing. He plays the ball to Traore but the striker can't find the goal.

76' SUB. Maynard comes on for Bowditch.

75' BOOKED. Walsh gets a yellow for pulling down Loftus-Cheek.

74' Chance for Chelsea, Pedro plays in Fabregas who slides a ball across goal. Martins had to collect.

68' Pedro turns his man inside out with one touch of the ball but his shot is blocked. It's starting to look like a training session.

67' SUB. Murphy comes off for Williams.

64' SUB. Oscar and Hazard are taken off at the same time, Willian and Pedro come on.

62' Well the crowd got another goal, but it was Chelsea. Traore scores his first goal for Chelsea as Hazard races down the left hand side and lays the ball off to the youngster who tucks it into the far corner.

GOAL FOR CHELSEA

61' Hall has an effort on goal that needs saving from Courtois. Great swerving effort from around 20 yards. This crowd deserves another goal.

56' SUB. Costa comes off for Traore. Probably not wanting to risk injury.

55' Finally for Hazard. It's his 50th goal for Chelsea after waiting all season to score. Perfect penalty.

GOAL FOR CHELSEA

54' It's needless from Potter who just clips Hazard from behind.

PENALTY TO CHELSEA

50' Much calmer tone to this second half. MK Dons seem a little more regimented when defending.

46' We're back for the second half.

The space that MK Dons defence are giving Chelsea is incredible. It's rare to see a lower league side look so much more comfortable attacking then defending when playing a team like Chelsea. It's more usual to see teams happy to sit back and counter. But MK Dons seem much happier when they're with the ball than without, just allowing Chelsea to have time with possession.

Yet it could have been different, Chelsea have had 15 shots so far. Summing up a lack of finishing ability, to be fair to Martin, the goalkeeper has been superb.

What looked like it could have been an equal cup tie has turned into a dominant display from Chelsea. Total control of every statistic in the first half.

HALF TIME

44' And he gets it! It's his third goal and Chelsea's third goal all in one half. The 24-year old just runs the length of the box until he can size up a shot. His effort curls beautifully into the far corner.

GOAL FOR CHELSEA

43' Oscar must be desperate for the hattrick. There's only one thing on the midfielder's mind when he gets the ball.

38' The champions are getting a lot of space on the ball. Something that Robinson will need to address. Chelsea need to be capitalising on so little pressure from the home side.

32' It's Oscar again. Loftus-Cheek just glides towards the MK Dons box and slips through the Brazilian and he finishes expertly into the far corner.

GOAL FOR CHELSEA

31' BOOKED. Terry is the first man in the book tonight.

30' You can't help but think Chelsea might live to rue these chances. They really should be up by a number of goals.

26' It's another miss?! Baba is in space on the left and his cross goes right across the face of goal. Costa slides in to meet it but his touch isnt enough and it goes wide. Oscar was right behind him for the tap in.

25' Hazard is cursed! Way too much space for Fabregas and he picks out the Belgian with acres of space. But his shot is saved onto the post. He just cannot score.

23' This is a real cup game, very open on both sides. Chelsea are having the better chances as you would expect but the Dons have really gotten back into this game in the last few minutes.

21' The stadium erupts as Potter strikes the ball from around 20 yards and it takes a huge deflection off of Matic into the top corner. No chance for the goalkeeper.

GOAL FOR MK DONS

19' Spence just runs down the right hand side with real pace and finds Carruthers. But the on coming midfield fires straight at Courtois.

15' The commentators curse. It's Oscar, the midfilder is given the ball by Costa to just poke home after McFadzean just gifted the striker the ball. Poor.

GOAL FOR CHELSEA

13' Really bad miss from Oscar again. The build up play from Chelsea has been world class, but the finishing has been awful. Hazard can't get a shot away so rolls the ball to Oscar who only has the corner to find, but he fires wide of the post.

9' Lovely play by the home side. Murphy bursts from the left flank after a dummy from hall let to ball roll to the Norwich loanee but he can't control the ball, goal kick.

8' Hall shows that the Dons have some fight as he drives through the midfield, running for 40-50 yards before being hacked down by Terry.

6' The ball is rolled to Oscar just inside the box but the midfilder fires woefully wide.

5' The crowd has chosen Costa to be their pantomime villain. A little bit harsh considering he hasn't done anything to provoke them. But it's the atmosphere that Costa thrives from.

3' Really hsould have been an early goal from Chelsea. Hazard walks through the MK Don's midfield and plays a pass to Oscar. The Brazilian puts the ball across goal for what looked like a certain goal, but Costa's shot is superbly saved by Martin.

1' We're underway here.

Karl Robinson's situation is something that Chelsea don't seem to like. Robinson is approaching his sixth year in charge of the Milton Keynes side, 3rd longest serving manager in England. Behind Arsene Wenger and Paul Tisdale of Arsenal and Exeter respectively.

Loftus-Cheek gets a start for Chelsea. The London side have high hopes for the youngster's development and coming off the back of scoring in his last game against Scunthorpe, the England U21 international will be hoping to put in a solid performance.

30 mins to kick off now and as expected Chelsea have named a strong line up. With only Willian dropping from the first team to the bench.

Chelsea Subs: Begovic, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Mikel, Pedro, Willian, Traore

MK Dons Subs: Cropper, Hodson, Kay, Williams, Powell, Church, Maynard

Chelsea XI: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Baba, Matic, Fabregas, Oscar, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Costa

MK Dons XI: Martin, Spence, McFadzean, Walsh, Lewington, Potter, Forster-Caskey, Carruthers, Hall, Murphy, Bowditch

Welcome to the Live text commentary for the MK Dons - Chelsea FA Cup clash, kick off is scheduled for an hours time but stay tuned for the line ups and build ups.

The FA Cup is renowned for its ability to bring shocks to the world of football. Championship side MK Dons will be hoping to provide another shock as they welcome the champions of England, Chelsea.

The prize everyone wants | Photo: FA

The game will come exactly one year and one week following the 4-2 home defeat to League 1 side Bradford City. Potentially the biggest upset in the cups history. Especially considering the dominance that Chelsea was showing in the Premier League at that time.

With Chelsea out of the title race, and top four looking unlikely, you have to wonder what Hiddink can aim for this season. They also cannot defend their Capital One Cup, with the final game set to be contested between Liverpool and Manchester City. With winning the Champions League always an incredibly difficult ask, winning the FA Cup is definitely Hiddink’s best bet of bringing silverware to Stamford Bridge. So expect to see a strong line up.

As previously mentioned, Hazard may make his return to the starting line-up for Chelsea, the former Lille man is desperate for a good performance, and even more desperate for a goal. The 25-year-old came into this season on 49 goals for Chelsea, and is still searching for his 50th. A landmarked that seemed an inevitability at the start of the year, but is increasingly looking less and less likely.

Can Eden Hazard score his 50th Chelsea goal? | Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA

George Baldock cannot play for MK Dons. He is cup tied this season having already appeared in the competition for Oxford United during his loan spell. Robinson is also without influential striker Nicky Maynard and veteran defender Matthew Upson. Both men are expected to be out injured.

Strikers Loic Remy and Radamel Falcao are still out injured meaning that Diego Costa is again the only first team striker available. New recruits Alexandre Pato and Matt Miazga are unlikely to have their deals completed in time to make the squad.

Eden Hazard may make his return to the starting line-up for the first time in four games. The Belgian was injured in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace earlier in January. Despite being last season’s player of the year, it’s difficult to say the Chelsea have looked like they have missed him.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek may be given the opportunity to start in this match. Guus Hiddink may want to field a strong team but surely the England U21 international will see some game time. Loftus-Cheek came on as a substitute in the previous tie against Scunthorpe United and impressed, even grabbing his first goal for the club. The 21-year-old possessed a good mix of technical ability and a strong physique, with Hiddink admitting that when he first took charge he thought he was 25/26 because of the way he is built.

Josh Murphy is the MK Don’s top scorer this season with six goals to his name, on loan from Norwich City the 20-year-old looks like he has a bright future ahead of him. Robinson will be hoping that the winger will be able to continue his good run of scoring form, and if the Dons have any hope of causing an upset tonight, surely Murphy must be on form.

Josh Murphy has impressed during his loan spell | Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA

With the famed trophy causing many upsets over the years that have shocked and entertained. Karl Robinson will be hoping his side can beat the odds and topple the champions of England.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute text commentary of today’s FA Cup fixture between MK Dons and Chelsea. Kick-off is set for 4:00pm but stick with us as we preview the game and get team news prior to kick-off.