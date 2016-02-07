Manchester United player ratings in 1-1 draw - Chelsea

Manchester United endured a disappointing outing at Stamford Bridge as they came back home with one point. The Red Devils were on course to grab all three points, but a lacklustre last 15 minutes allowed Chelsea to equalise in the added time.

United are now six points behind the fourth position and would be looking to capitalise on the good form produced in the last three games. The following assessment gives an idea how the Red Devils performed at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Defenders had an off-day

David De Gea (9/10)

A top class performance from the Spaniard. De Gea made brilliant saves throughout the match to keep United in the game. He was unfortunate to not keep a clean sheet despite a brilliant outing. His distribution was also top class as he found his teammates with his goal kick. Man of the match performance from the Spanish goalkeeper.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (7/10)

The teenager continued to show promise after a great display against Stoke City. The 19-year-old was very good while going forward and delivered inch perfect crosses in the box. He was having problems while handling Willian, but as the game went on he did his job well defensively. He played a pivotal part in United’s goal by delivering a good cross in the box.

Chris Smalling (6/10)

The England international had a mixed game. He dealt the threat of Diego Costa perfectly throughout the match but caught ball watching for the Spaniard’s goal. His distribution was also pretty poor while coming out of the defence. An average performance from Smalling considering the way he has done this season.

Daley Blind (6/10)

The Dutchman had a very poor game by his standards. He was clever with his interceptions and passing. He was losing out on the defensive side against Costa. He lacked composure at the time. The slip in the buildup for Chelsea’s goal summed up a frustrating evening for the former Ajax midfielder.

Matteo Darmian (7/10)

Darmian is slowly getting back to the form that he showed in the initial part of the season. The Italian was fantastic while handling the threat of Oscar. His contribution in the final third was also very good, as he whipped in quality crosses. A very good performance from the former Torino defender.

Midfield was composed

Michael Carrick (7/10)

Carrick dictated the play in the centre of the park for the Red Devils. He made some vital interceptions and tackles to break Chelsea’s counterattack. He was composed on the ball and tried to play the passes directly in the final third. A good outing for the England international.

Maraoune Fellaini (7/10)

The Belgian has been criticised over his performances this season, but he delivered a good performance at the Stamford Bridge. Fellaini kept it neat in the midfield and kept the play ticking. The lanky midfielder also came close to scoring as he headed wide of the goal from a corner in the first half.

Attackers continue to improve

Anthony Martial (8/10)

A relatively quiet game by his standards. The French winger tormented Branislav Ivanovic with his dribbling and almost broke the deadlock in first half with a brilliant attempt which stretched Thibaut Courtois to make a great save.He had some decent shots in the second half bit couldn’t get his name on the scoresheet.

Juan Mata (6/10)

A quiet outing for Mata against his former club. He was unable to create a decent amount of chances in the final third despite being tidy with the ball. He was involved in the build-up of the goal, but apart from that he was isolated for the most part of the game.

Jesse Lingard (7/10)

Jesse Lingard continued his goalscoring form | Photo: Catherine Ivill/AMA

The academy graduate continued his good scoring form. He had a quiet first half as he was kept quiet by Cesar Azpilicueta, but gained momentum in the second half. He had a very good curling effort saved in the second half, but few minutes later he broke the deadlock with a wonderful finish in the box. A good performance from Lingard.

Wayne Rooney (6/10)

The captain came to Stamford Bridge in good scoring form, but couldn’t add a goal to his recent scoring streak. Rooney dropped deep to get involved in the play frequently which left with no one up front. He grabbed an assist but was hardly effective throughout the match.

Substitutes

Morgan Schneiderlin (6/10)

Memphis Depay (N/A)

Ander Herrera (N/A)