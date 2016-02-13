Sunderland 2-1 Manchester United: Late De Gea own goal gifts Black Cats three points

A late own goal from David De Gea gave Sunderland a crucial three points, and a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Sunderland had a flying start to the match, with Wahbi Khazri giving them the lead three minutes in with his first goal for the club, whilst Jermain Defoe nearly grabbed a second minutes later.

Louis Van Gaal’s side began to pick up the pace after going behind, and found themselves level after 38 minutes through Anthony Martial.

Sunderland started just as brightly in the second 45, with Defoe and Dame N’Doye having great opportunities but couldn’t find the net. Juan Mata and Lamine Kone both had good opportunities as the match entered the closing stages, but couldn’t find the crucial goal.

However, it was Kone who proved to be the hero as his header eight minutes from time was bundled over by De Gea to secure a crucial three points for the Black Cats.

Flying start

Sam Allardyce couldn’t have asked for a better start to the contest, as Sunderland took the lead just three minutes into the match.

It was shoddy defending on United’s behalf, as Khazri whipped in a free-kick which looked for Defoe, who missed the chance before the ball managed to make it all the way through into the net, with the bounce deceiving De Gea.

It should have been two after ten minutes, when Lee Cattermole did brilliantly to but the ball into the path of Defoe, who wriggled away from Chris Smalling, only to make a lousy connection with the ball and see the chance go begging.

Khazri celebrates his goal (photo: Ian Hodgson)

Penalty appeal

The Black Cats felt that they should have had a penalty 25 minutes in, when Khazri's effort from 20 yards out looked to have struck the hands of Morgan Schneiderlin, only for referee Andre Marriner to wave away the appeals.

Mata had a great opportunity on the half hour mark when Martial did well to hold off the pressure of DeAndre Yedlin, before playing the ball off to Wayne Rooney, Mata eventually hitting a strike straight at the 'keeper to end of the move.

Martial strikes

United got themselves back into the game seven minutes from the break, when a blocked shot from Martial came back to Mata who caused problems once again as the Spaniard hit a well struck effort which was well saved by Mannone.

However, the Italian could do nothing as Martial followed up at the byline to coolly chip it over his head and into the opposite side of the net, netting to get his tenth goal of the campaign and more importantly get United level.

Flying Black Cats

Sunderland started the second period just as brightly, splitting open the United defence early on. The ball made it out to the unmarked Patrick Van Aanholt, who looked for Defoe at the near post. The veteran striker managed to get the faintest of touches onto it, but Daley Blind’s excellent block took the ball away from goal.

Another excellent opportunity came just before the hour mark, when a great ball from Cattermole found N’Doye, who managed to beat the offside trap and get past Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, leaving himsefl with just De Gea to beat - yet the foot of the Spaniard took it away from the bottom corner of the net.

He was called upon again a few minutes later when Khazri stood over yet another free kick, De Gea equal to it this time around to make an easy save from the Tunisian international.

Kone tested De Gea just after the 70-minute mark, making room despite the pressure of youngster Donald Love on the edge of the box, hitting an audacious effort which the 'keeper tipped over the crossbar.

De Gea howler

With eight minutes to play, Sunderland claimed what could prove to be a vital three points come the end of the season.

Once again it was poor defending from United. Kone was left unmarked, speeding into the area to get his head onto a great corner from Khazri, his thumping effort proving too much to handle for De Gea - the ball going under his body and into the net.

Substitute Memphis Depay looked to get the equaliser as the game entered the final stages, showing great trickery to get beyond the defenders and get a shot off, but Mannone did well to palm it away, helping secure the 2-1 win.