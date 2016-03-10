Foxes trio up for monthly awards

Following on from their great season so far, the month of February was very kind to Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City side, winning three of their four tough fixtures, only a slip-up away at Arsenal restricting them from all four.

Three members of the club have been nominated for two of the Premier League's monthly awards, they include: Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy for Player of the Month whilst Claudio Ranieri has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award. Ranieri and Vardy have already tasted victory in their respective categories this season, with the English striker becoming one of few players to win the award for two consecutive months. Ranieri had also won the award twice in his previous spell as Chelsea boss.

The Results

Heading into the first three fixtures of the month, many fans thought it would make or break the Foxes' bid for the title and they were doubted by many, saying they didn't have the quality to see them win the important games. February's first fixture came at the King Power Stadium for the visit of Liverpool who sat just above mid-table.

Leicester made no mistake in dispatching of Jurgen Klopp's side, a comprehensive win with Jamie Vardy adding two goals to his already impressive goalscoring season, one of which a definite Goal of the Season contender. Incidentally, the strike went on to win Match of the Day's Goal of the Month award for February - gaining more than 50% of the votes.

The Foxes then travelled north to the Etihad to take on Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City side. A rare Robert Huth goal saw Leicester take a lead inside the opening few minutes, from there they never looked back. The game moved into the second half and within three minutes of the restart the Foxes had doubled their lead, a piece of trickery from Riyad Mahrez before a thumping finish past Joe Hart in the home side's goal.

It was a little over ten minutes when Robert Huth added to his first goal with a precise header from about 15 yards that looped into the bottom corner. Ranieri's men were caught napping though when Sergio Aguero was allowed to drift into the box and put the finishing touch to a well-timed Bersant Celina cross. However, the Midlanders were well worthy of their win.

The Foxes came away with a huge 3-1 victory over Manchester City in mid-February | Photo: Getty

The Foxes faithful then made the journey to North London to face another title-contender in Arsenal. They witnessed their team lose only their third game of the season after Vardy's first-half penalty was cancelled out by goals from Theo Walcott and a 96th-minute winner from Danny Welbeck. The Gunners inflicting their second win over Leicester this season, making them the only side who have/will be able to do the double over the Foxes this season.

The final game of the month saw Norwich City take the trip to the King Power Stadium. A very tense affair that was only moments away from ending in a goalless draw before Leonardo Ulloa popped up and stabbed home Marc Albrighton's low cross at the back post. The goal ended the game-long frustration amongst the Leicester fans after seeing their team nearly drop two points against the relegation-threatened Canaries.

The Nominees

The two players nominated for the Player of the Month award were heavily involved in the team's successful month. Robert Huth was important at both ends of the field: scoring two massive goals in the win at Manchester City whilst helping to keep a solid defence in each of the games.

Even to Leicester fans, Jamie Vardy comes as a surprise nominee for the award, however, his three goals, including the world-class finish against Liverpool, along with his tireless performances throughout the month possibly do warrant his nomination.

Claudio Ranieri though has been nominated for obvious reasons; his continuous masterminding in some of the Foxes' biggest games.

The Verdict

For either of the players, it would come as quite a surprise for them to win the award due to them not having a massively stand-out month. It's always hard for a defender to win such an award as they're coming up against attackers who have probably scored a handful of goals and registered plenty of assists.

For Ranieri, the loss against Arsenal may have damaged his chances of winning the award for the fourth time even when paired with such a huge result away at Eastlands.