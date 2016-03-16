Crystal Palace awaits Watford in FA Cup semi-finals

Watford and Crystal Palace will meet at Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. It most certainly was not an easy road for the Hornets, considering their league form but it is a great accomplishment for the London based club.

Road to the semi's

The road to this point in the competition was not easy to say the least. This campaign started off with a bang as they drew fellow Premier League club Newcastle United. The ever excellent Troy Deeney scored the lone goal of the evening late in the first half. Georginio Wijnaldum tried to play a ball back to his goalkeeper but instead found the feet of the Watford striker. Deeney took a couple of touches to get around Rob Elliot before slotting home into an empty net.

With some help from the draws, momentum continued to carry on into the latter stages of the Cup. In the next two rounds of the FA Cup, Quique Sanchez Flores' men came up against opposition from the second division. Against Nottingham Forest, Odion Ighalo refound his shooting boots with an excellent strike. Watford then took on a lackluster Leeds United side in the Round of 16. An unfortunate own goal from Scott Wootton gave the Premier League club the only advantage throughout the 90 minutes.

Arsenal were always going to be tough opposition. The wage total between the two sides shows the gulf of class between the players in each position on the pitch. But on that night, it did not matte. Ighalo scored the opening goal in the second half before Adlène Guédioura sealed the deal.

Momentmum to carry on

The momentum, following their big victory, must carry into the Premier League. They are sitting in a low spot in the table and need to continue to string together good performances in order to stay in the top flight.