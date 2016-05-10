Sam Allardyce dubs Chelsea result as 'one of the best'

Following Sunderland’s unbelievable win over Chelsea, Sam Allardyce has dubbed it as one of the best games of his career.

It was only the second time Sunderland have come from behind to win this season, and the first time they have come from behind twice.

Allardyce said, “I can’t remember doing one [producing a shock] this late on when we’ve twice come from behind." He added, "But I haven’t been in this position that often, only the second year at Bolton and at Blackburn."

He feels it was "one of those results" that would have begged the question "how have they done that?". Allardyce also says he "woke up and pinched [him]self" and wondered how they managed it.

Allardyce confessed that “based on statistics” his side should never have got that result, but instead got “every inch” of the “commitment, passion and effort” he spoke about prior to the showdown.

“That was why they ultimately came with a victory and with such quality finishing,” admitted Allardyce.

Sunderland produced a spirited performance to beat Chelsea, and their sheer desire and determination saw them through. But if they are to seal safety against Everton, they need to produce a similar display.

Borini celebrates against his former club. | Image: Sunderland AFC

A result that was needed as much as it was celebrated

Allardyce described it as a “huge result for many factors”, namely because Sunderland "needed it so much”, because his side “came from behind twice” and finally because “we [Sunderland] gave our biggest performance of the season in terms of high-intensity sprinting: nearly 13,000 metres".

He continued, "That’s a huge amount of sprinting output and the players deserve a lot of credit for that.

“And from my point of view, we’ve got to do the same on Wednesday now, which might give us the platform to beat Everton," concluded Allardyce.

You only had to look at the celebrations of the Sunderland fans to see what survival means to the club, and city. Their celebrations could be heard from over a mile away, the Roker Roar echoing across the River Wear.

The players gave them the passion and commitment they’ve been desperate for all season too. Fabio Borini and Patrick van Aanholt, urged every stand to their feet, arms aloft, ramping up the crowd. Jermain Defoe struggled to hold back his tears upon scoring the winning goal also.

Sam Allardyce knows all too well that the job isn’t done yet, and Sunderland’s match with Everton is the biggest in the club’s recent history.