Allardyce looking to emulate Reid's Sunderland success

Now that Sunderland AFC have secured their top-flight status for another season, Sam Allardyce has said that he wants to emulate the success of legendary manager Peter Reid.

Above: Sunderland AFC celebrate one of Lamine Kone's two goals in their 3-0 win over Everton | Photo: Graham Chadwick

Follow in the footsteps

Allardyce managed to keep his statistic of never been relegated immaculate on Wednesday with goals from Patrick Van Aanholt and Lamine Kone securing not only a 3-0 win over Everton but their tenth consecutive season in the top-flight.

There seems to be a bright future at the Stadium of Light under Allardyce and after Wednesday's victory, he said that he would like to emulate the success of his former teammate and good friend.

Allardyce told The Chronicle that he has to try and "do a Reidy" who he said was "brilliant" during his time as the manger and that you would "never forget his contribution".

He continued saying say that the "training ground and stadium" are there "because of Peter Reid" and that Allardyce has to try to "emulate his success".

Above: Former Sunderland manager Peter Reid with what was Worthington Cup | Photo: The Chronicle

History repeating itself ?

Reid was and continues to be beloved on Wearside but people are beginning to draw similarities with his promotion side and the current batch of players with a goalscorer in Kevin Phillips and Jermain Defoe been an example and Allardyce admitted that he does see some parallels.

He said that are similarities in "team spirit" and the "very good relationship" that they have amongst themselves.

Allardyce continued saying that it was "very rewarding" for him as a manager to see a group of players from all corners of the world "come together" and "enjoying each other's company" and joked that he will be meeting up with the squad to "buy them a drink".

Sunderland AFC will visit Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday, May 15 with kick-off at 3pm BST.