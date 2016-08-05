Jürgen Klopp: Matip and Grujic available for Barcelona and Mainz friendlies

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Joel Matip and Marko Grujic will return to the Liverpool squad for their clashes with Barcelona and FSV Mainz 05 this weekend.

The Reds' double-header sees them travel down to Wembley Stadium for a glamour tie with the La Liga giants before taking on Klopp's former club over in Germany less than 24 hours later.

With the German likely to split his squad into two separate teams for the two fixtures, the start of the Premier League season just a week away, he is confident Matip and Grujic can both make their returns from injury.

The Cameroon international has not featured since a victory over Wigan Athletic in mid-July, missing the entirety of the club's tour of the United States with a foot problem.

Grujic himself only managed 45 minutes of their three fixtures after sustaining a head injury against Chelsea which prevented him from taking part against AC Milan and AS Roma.

Matip and Grujic both back in training, says Reds boss

But the two will be back in action against either Barcelona or Mainz, Klopp confirming that the pair are "involved again" in training at Melwood.

He explained that they had to wait until Grujic was given "the green light" to return by the club's medical staff "because of the kind of injury."

Klopp insisted that while it was "not too serious", they had to carefully manage the Serbian - who has "been back since yesterday and is available."

Grujic celebrates scoring earlier in pre-season. (Picture: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, he said that Matip has now trained "for three days" and "will be involved too" desptie declaring that Lucas Leiva "is still not available" and Joe Gomez is also out.

Long-term absentees Loris Karius and Mamadou Sakho are also sidelined and will miss the start of the season, leaving Klopp light on defensive cover.

With that in mind, the Reds boss refused to rule out further signings before the end of the transfer window.

Klopp: Reds must be "ready" in the transfer market

He insisted that "the final word" will be on August 31st when the window shuts, but acknowledged that they "have to always be ready to do something or to handle something" on "the selling or buying side."

"I am fine, the squad is good," Klopp continued, explaining that with "the centre-half situation" they have "two or three players that made pre-season" but spoke about how Matip "couldn't do that much" but is now "back in training" and "can play one game at the weekend."

He said that they then "have Mama with a problem, Joe Gomez with a problem and Lucas Leiva with a problem" but insisted that this is only "in one position."

Klopp admitted that "it is like it is" and that they "will see what happens with injuries and things like this" because they "need to be ready to find a solution."

"For the moment and especially the first game - I think until the first game - one or two things can happen and then still there are two weeks to go," he declared, reiterating that they have to be "ready" for whatever happens.