Moyes praises signings of McNair and Love

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has praised the signing of Manchester United duo Paddy McNair and Donald Love.

Solidifying the defence

​The Black Cats secured their second and third signing of the summer, having already secured an £8million move for Chelsea's Papy Djilobodji.

​The young defenders have signed four-year deals at the Stadium of Light, for a combined fee of £5.5m and both are expected to be in the squad for the trip to Manchester City.

​Moyes told safc.com: “Paddy is a young, athletic player who is improving all the time," and has "experience for Northern Ireland and we want to bring as many international players to the club as we can."

He continued: “Donald comes highly recommended" and is another "young player who I hope can develop and improve here."

Moyes admitted “I want to add some young players to the squad as well as some senior players" and believes "both of them have got really good potential and the opportunity to improve."

Moyes concluded: "I want to bring in players who are here for the long-term as well as the short and hopefully these two are here for the long-term.”

Above: Paddy McNair in action for Manchester United | Photo: Andy Hooper

Relishing the opportunity

McNair looks to be an exciting prospect for the Black Cats, having played for United on 24 occasions.

The 21-year-old was also a part of Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 squad, but McNair is looking for regular first-team football on Wearside.

He said: “I spoke to the manager and as soon as I spoke to him I wanted to come straight away" and admitted “I was in the youth team when he was in charge so I didn’t have too much contact with him but I am now looking forward to working with him."

McNair concluded: "When I spoke to him, he was speaking about players and said he can make me a far better player" and "I am looking forward to that challenge" and believes “it is a new chapter in my career and I am looking forward to getting started."



Sunderland AFC will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 13 with kick-off at 5pm BST.