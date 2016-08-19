New signings could make debuts against West Brom but Koeman is still keen to add to squad

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said that both Yannick Bolasie and Ashley Williams could make their debut's for the club against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Aside from discussing team news for his side's trip to the Hawthorns, the Blues boss was also asked about a range of subjects, including transfers, implementing his style of play at Everton and the threat that West Brom pose to his side.

Bolasie could make his debut at the Hawthorns and Koeman wants goals from his latest signing

Koeman said that Bolasie "will be part of the squad" against West Brom on Saturday after joining for a fee believed to be around £25million from Crystal Palace earlier this week. The DR Congo international was one of Palace's main attacking outlets last season, scoring five goals and making three assists to help the Eagles secure a top-half finish.

While the Everton boss was delighted at securing one of the Premier League's "best wingers", he wants the 27-year-old to score more goals on a regular basis for the Blues. Koeman believes the winger will add much needed power, pace, energy and versatility to the Blues' forward line, but added that "he needs to improve in his productivity" because "nine goals in three Premier League seasons is too little."

Bolasie could make his debut against West Brom on Saturday after joining for a fee believed to be around £25million. | Photo: Everton

Koeman keen to add to squad, while departures are likely

The Everton boss has stepped up his recruitment drive since taking the helm at Goodison Park this summer, signing defender Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gueye and Maarten Stekelenburg in addition to Bolasie, and Koeman is still keen to add to his squad before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

Koeman said that he is "always" on the lookout for players who will make the Everton squad "stronger" and added that "what we need in the team, we will bring in", but only if he feels there are areas of the squad where reinforcements are needed.

One player that has been linked with a move to Goodison Park over recent days is Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart after Pep Guardiola picked Willy Caballero for his first two games in charge. However, Koeman would not comment on the England international's future when he was asked about the City goalkeeper, describing the speculation as "rumours".

On the other hand, striker Oumar Niasse, who signed for £13.5million in January, and Aiden McGeady look set to depart the club after Koeman confirmed they are not part of his first-team plans. He said that it will be "very difficult" for the two players to be part of the team this season and added that if Niasse "likes to play football, then he needs to leave Everton."

Oumar Niasse has played just 151 minutes for Everton since joining for £13.5million in January. | Photo: Getty Images

Koeman expecting a tough game at the Hawthorns

The Toffees head to the Hawthorns looking to build on the point gained from the 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but Koeman knows his side are in for a "tough" game against Tony Pulis' Baggies.

Koeman is expecting a "physical" game against "one of the few teams that play direct football" in the league, but they are side that is "physical", have a "very strong defensive organisation" and are the "one of the best sides from set-pieces."