Manchester City 3-1 West Ham - Player Ratings: The Hammers outclassed as City maintain their 100% win rate

At the start of the day, there wouldn't have been many people giving West Ham a chance of getting a result at the Etihad and there were no real shocks in the end result. The Hammers were beaten 3-1 in Manchester but will be proud of their effort due to being without a host of key players once more.

Manchester City seem to have adapted well to Pep Guardiola's demands and West Ham couldn't cope with it. The Hammers will be boosted as Manuel Lanzini made an appearance off the bench but they still have the likes of Dimitri Payet, Andre Ayew, Andy Carroll and Sofiane Feghouli to return and also their new signing, Simone Zaza, an exciting Italian striker who is yet to debut for the club.

It didn't take long for City to break the deadlock, as Raheem Sterling finished off a brilliant team move to slot the ball home passed a helpless Adrian. It wasn't long before a second goal for the home side, as Fernandinho headed home from a brilliant free kick from De Bruyne, and it looked like it was going to be a long afternoon ahead.

West Ham did manage to go into half time still trailing 2-0 but on another day it could have been a lot more. They started the second half a lot more brightly and looked like a completely different team, managing to get themselves back in it in the 58th minute when Michail Antonio headed home from close range, a goal which was very similar to the one he scored against Bournemouth the week before.

Michail Antonio wheels away after scoring West Ham's goal (image via: zimbio)

City were pushing for a third and West Ham managed to keep them at bay until the 92nd minute when Sterling rounded Adrian and tapped it into the empty net. A fair result based on the statistics and both sides will have no real complaints about it. West Ham will be pleased that the intenational break has come around so that they can focus on getting their best players back and preparing for their next game against Watford at the London Stadium.

'Keeper and Defence

Adrian (5) - Let in three goals and maybe should have stayed on his line for the third one. He has certainly had better games but he wasn't helped out by his defence in fairness to him.

Angelo Ogbonna (5) - Was left far too open and was exposed many times by City's attack. Usually a very reliable figure for the Hammers but it didn't like he had a great understanding with his fellow defenders.

Winston Reid (5) - Similarly to Ogbonna, he wasn't tight enough to his men and left West Ham vulnerable when facing the attack. Playing three at the back was always going to be difficult against a talented side like Manchester City.

James Collins (5) - Was half a yard too slow when reacting to loose balls and it was obvious from the start that he struggles when playing in a back three instead of a back four.

Midfield and Attack

Arthur Masuaku (6) - Someone who has impressed since signing a couple of weeks ago and he was the one who assisted the goal for West Ham. However, he looked vulnerable when defending and got booked fairly early on which meant he had to be careful all game against a rampant Sterling.

Michail Antonio (7) - One of the better players for the away side as he always looked to get on the ball and attack. His efforts were rewarded with his second goal of the season but even so, he wasn't able to cause the City defence too many problems on the day of his first international call-up.

Gokhan Tore (5) - Has been very hit and miss for the Hammers since he signed and today was definitely the latter. His delivery was very poor from corners and he rarely managed to get in behind the City defence. After a good performance against Bournemouth, he will be very disappointed with his display on Sunday.

Cheikhou Kouyate (6) - He has certainly had better days but it wasn't a bad performance. He didn't get involved enough but when he did get on the ball, he looked to attack and get others in the game which is a great strength of the Senegalese midfielder.

Mark Noble (5) - Had moments of promise but much like the Chelsea game, gave the ball away in dangerous areas and utilised side ways passing too much instead of trying to go forward.

Enner Valencia (4) - It seems like it is every week now that the Ecuadorian is producing well under par performances and Sunday was no different. Lost the ball far too easily and gave the City defence an easy days work. There were rumours that Aston Villa were keen to sign him but the Chairman has squashed those rumours by saying that he has seen him play three times and decided against it.

Ashley Fletcher (6) - He worked hard and pressed very well when the opposition had the ball. It is evident that he is trying his hardest to impress and he is looking like a good addition to Slaven Bilic' side following his move from Manchester United.

Ashley Fletcher fires off a shot at the Etihad (image source: reuters via hitc.com)

Substitutes

Sam Byram (7) - Was brought on at half time in place of Tore to allow the likes of Antonio to go forward as well as suring up the defence and he did his job very well. He looked very composed on the ball and did his defensive duties impressively. Definitely deserves a run in the team.

Manuel Lanzini (6) - Had half an hour on the pitch and it gave West Ham an extra spark. He created some good opportunities and he will almost certainly be starting when he is fully fit.

Jonathan Calleri (5) - Didn't have a great deal of time to make an impact but never looked like scoring. He will certainly need to improve if he wants to be at the club past his loan deal.