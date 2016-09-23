Manchester City could look to Leonardo Bonucci to strengthen defence

Manchester City could make a January bid for Leonardo Bonucci with concerns over Vincent Kompany’s long term fitness.

The Italian defender was the subject of mass speculation in the summer with various clubs said to be interested in the 29-year-old, and City may test Juventus’ resolve after Christmas to give Pep Guardiola more options in defence.

City currently have just three well established central defenders in their squad, in Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, as well as Aleksandar Kolarov being deployed centrally this season despite being a full back, and impressing.

With concerns over Kompany, who left the field early in the blues 2-1 win over Swansea City in the EFL Cup in midweek, as well as the threat that the other defensive options may be side-lined through injury at some stage this season, Guardiola could be forced to trial youngsters which could threaten City’s chances of success in every competition.

Having started the campaign so brightly a January recruitment could be just what the City side need to ensure Guardiola’s men can go the distance and achieve success this season.

Huge price tag for Bonucci

One of the major stumbling blocks last summer, which prevented Bonucci from leaving Italy was the price tag of around £50 million that Juventus put on him.

But if City are willing to match the price demand for the defender then he could be tempted to make the switch to work under Guardiola and challenge for trophies in England.

He would certainly fit the profile for the type of player that City require, a hugely successful international with a wealth of experience, and knows how to win titles.

The Italian has made over 200 appearances for Juventus since moving to the club in the summer of 2010 for €15 million, and has been a key player in the clubs return to the top of European football.