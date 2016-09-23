Nani backs Rooney to get back to his best

Former Manchester United winger Luis Nani has leaped into the defence of misfiring Wayne Rooney. The Portuguese winger who shared the dressing room with the England forward for seven seasons believes Rooney will be back to his best. Rooney has been under immense criticism for his poor performances for the club this season.

Rooney has played in every game this season under Jose Mourinho aside from the first group game of UEFA Europa League against Feyenoord, and Nani believes that Rooney has still a lot to offer and be a crucial player for United this season.

Rooney big part of Manchester United

The Valencia winger praised his former teammate despite his current slump in form; Rooney has scored one goal and grabbed two assists in Premier League, but his overall play has been below par. He again failed to impress in United’s 3-1 win over Northampton on Wednesday. Nani admitted that, "Rooney is a special player. Strong, fantastic quality, shooting, vision - very intelligent."

It is widely reported that Rooney could face the axe from the starting eleven this weekend against Leicester City, though Nani insisted that he enjoyed playing with Rooney. Nani won various major trophies with the forward along with the Champions League in 2008. The Portuguese international believes, “Rooney is a player who is a big part of Man Utd. He has the chance to improve that and build his story.”

Rooney can become best at United

The Euro 2016 winner also admitted that if Rooney overcomes the poor form he can be marked as the best at the club. Nani feels, “If Rooney continues to play at a high level he can become the best there." The winger also talked about United’s summer signing Paul Pogba as he admitted that he was surprised that the midfielder came back to United.

Pogba has started slowly for his new club but Nani has no doubt about the 23-year-old’s talent. Nani admitted, “When Pogba went back I was happy. He knows the club well and will be a star at the club.” The Old Trafford side are going to host Leicester City on Saturday as they would be looking to regain the winning touch in the Premier League.