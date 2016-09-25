Guardiola wants improvement despite Manchester City's unbeaten run

For most managers winning ten consecutive matches would leave them beaming with delight, but success driven Pep Guardiola still wants more from his Manchester City side.

The Catalan boss is still to taste defeat whilst in charge at the Etihad stadium, as his side ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in their last match away to Swansea City, but despite the victory the City boss thought his side struggled to find the final pass against the Swans.

Two goals from Sergio Aguero and a smart finish from Raheem Sterling sealed the points for the blues at the Liberty stadium, which became their second win against the Swans in the space of a week, after Guardiola’s men beat them 2-1 in the EFL Cup.

Following the match, Guardiola told the City website: “We didn’t create a lot of clear chances- we created a lot of ‘almost’ chances but our final pass wasn’t good enough today.”

He continued, “We arrived many times with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan but it was amazing that we were in that situation so often but didn’t make the final pass, but then we got the penalty and the third goal so we were able to win.”

Guardiola not getting carried away

Despite the blues sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League, he insisted that he and his side are not getting carried away after their relentless start to the season as they sit four points clear of Tottenham in second.

“I honestly just think qualifying for the Champions League will be tough.” Guardiola explained: “Manchester United played really well today, Liverpool are especially playing well, as are Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.”

City now set their sights on a Champions League tie with Celtic, before returning back to the Premier League to face their closest challengers so far in Tottenham at White Hart Lane.