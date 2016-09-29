Gemma Davison commits to Chelsea

Gemma Davison has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see her remain at the club until summer 2018.

She signed for Chelsea from Liverpool in 2014 and has been the crucial part of the front five set up of her, Eni Aluko, Fran Kirby, Karen Carney and Ji So Yun.

Her skill and pace has made her a nightmare for defenders in the league an internationally with recent call ups to be part of the Lionesses.

Big boost at the right time

This news comes not long before a match in the UEFA Women's Champions League against Wolfsburg at Stamford Bridge. Talking about the game, she said that it’s a "massive game" and that she's "really looking forward to playing at Stamford Bridge".

Gemma isn't the only player to have renewed their contract. Eni Aluko recently renewed hers meaning she will be at the club for the 2017-18 WSL season. With Karen Carney and Fran Kirby at the club for that season and beyond, Chelsea seem to have locked down their front line with the exception of Ji So-Yun.

Hayes with work to do in the window

With Emma Hayes looking to make some key signings in various positions, expect a flurry of contract renewals and signings from now and continuing on in January. The defence seems to be a key area but also another forward may be needed after an injury to Kirby impacted the team this season. That void had to be filled by the likes of Aluko, Ji and Carney and Chelsea weren't clinical enough in their games following this.

The WSL season moving from a summer season to a winter season means that contracts currently don't line up with the change or end midway through the season. Due to this, expect all WSL teams to be working on renewing contracts and many announcements to be made in the near future.