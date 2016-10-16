Crystal Palace 0-1 West Ham United: Player Ratings - Hammers pick up their first away win of the season

West Ham United were the visitors at an in form Crystal Palace side who hadn't lost in nearly a month, as they hoped to get their season started.

Slaven Bilic made a few changes to the side who drew with Middlesbrough a fortnight ago, bringing in Aaron Cresswell for his first appearance of the season after a fairly long injury absence and Manuel Lanzini coing back in for the injured Gokhan Tore. There was a formational change as well as Slaven Bilic opted to play three at the back, with two wing backs and a triangle up top.

The changes seemed to have worked early on as West Ham started off the game the far better side. Cresswell very nearly put them in front when he burst forward and hit the side netting from a shot just outside the area. But with 19 minutes gone, the away side were in front as Dimitri Payet linked up with Cresswell on the left hand side and the full back whipped in a low cross which met Lanzini and he tucked it home. A very well worked goal for the hammers.

West Ham continued getting forward and looked like they could double their lead a few times but it was Palace who got the biggest opportunity to get the next goal when Angelo Ogbonna brought down Christian Benteke in the area and the home side were awarded a penalty.

The Belgian stepped up to take the penalty but he put it horribly high and wide and West Ham were let off the hook. Benteke had another opportunity in the final moments of the first half when he rose highest to head the ball goalwards but it hit the outside of the post. The hammers somewhat fortunate to go into the break still in front.

The second half proved to have very little to separate the two sides. Cresswell was booked for diving in the Palace area and less than a minute later he was sent off for a second bookable offence for supposedly holding Wilfried Zaha back when they were on the attack.

Both bookings were very soft and nine times out of ten, he would have stayed on the pitch. The last fifteen minutes were very nervy for the away side and Palace could have quite easily been level if it wasn't for the defence being well organised and Adrian making some fine saves. West Ham held on until the end for a massive three points and an end to their poor run of form.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Adrian (7) - The Spaniard has been under a bit of criticism in recent weeks for his inconsistency but he looked back on form and if it wasn't for him, West Ham may not have got the three points. If he had a bit more to do then his rating would have definitely been higher.

Angelo Ogbonna (6) - He looked solid for most of the game and worked well with Kouyate and Reid as a unit. However, he did give away the penalty with a sloppy foul and was lucky that he wasn't punished as Benteke missed it. You can have no real complaints other than that about his performance though.

Winston Reid (8) - He was excellent. It didn't look like anything was getting through him all game and he built on his good performance two weeks before against Middlesbrough. Slaven Bilic will hope that he is now getting back to his best as when he is on form, he is a very good centre back.

Cheikhou Kouyate (7) - He was playing in a slightly less familiar position as he is usually playing in the holding role with Mark Noble but he looked comfortable there and contributed to West Ham's fine defensive display, which has been their obvious weakness this season.

Midfield and Attack

Michail Antonio (6) - He had a decent game, but not quite up to his best. He was played in a slightly deeper role as a wing back which isn't where he is most effective but he had to change in order to accommodate the change in formation. He did nothing wrong but he wasn't really involved in any game changing moments.

Mark Noble (6) - His performances are getting better after quite a disappointing start to the season for the skipper. He held that role very well and didn't do any risky moves in dangerous areas, which he has been guilty of a few times this season. As his confidence builds then his performances will improve more and more.

Pedro Obiang (7) - He is really showing why he should be in the team. He has been very good in both of the games hes started recently and he will now be very hard to push out of the team. His distribution was brilliant and he very nearly started off a move which lead to a goal when his high through ball was met by Cresswell but his effort hit the side netting.

Aaron Cresswell (8) - He was played in a slightly more attacking role and it looked like it suited him down to the ground. It was so clear to see what he brings to this West Ham side and they have missed him so much. He was involved in a lot of the attacking moves and even got an assist with a great cross for Lanzini. It was so disappointing to see him dismissed fairly late on in the second half for two very soft decisions. He will be missed next week in a big game against strugglers Sunderland at home.

Manuel Lanzini (7) - It was a good performance from the young Argentinian. He was very good in attack and got his third goal in as many appearances against Crystal Palace with a lovely finish which was a lot harder to execute than it looked. He is very important to the hammers team and if he stays fit all season, then he will be integral to where they finish.

Dimitri Payet (6) - He had an okay game but it is not what we are used to seeing from the star man. It was clear to see that the Palace players weren't giving him time to do what he does best and that is expected when teams play West Ham now. He still contributed to the result though and it goes without saying that he is still the most effective player in the side.

Simone Zaza (7) - He was much better than in recent weeks. He chased down every ball and held the ball up well. His aerial presence was also very good and it looked like he was asked to play a very similar role to what Andy Carroll does. He still needs that first goal to really kickstart his season though.

Substitutes

Edimilson Fernandes (6) - He was brought on for the last fifteen minutes or so and he sured up the defensive side of things. He wasn't given enough time to put his marker on the game but he looks to be a very useful youngster for them.

Jonathan Calleri (5) - He was brought on in the 86th minute and didn't really get a touch of the ball. His role in the side is looking very insignificant at the moment and the chances of a permanent deal at the end of his loan look very slim indeed.

Havard Nordtveit (5) - He was brought on in the 88th minute in place of Lanzini which was of course to play a more defensive style to see the game out. Like Calleri, he hardly touched the ball but his presence was obviously helpful as West Ham had numbers when put under pressure, especially having only ten men on the pitch as well.