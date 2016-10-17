Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Reds' player ratings from drab Anfield draw

Liverpool played out a dull goalless draw in what intially been a highly-anticipated game against Manchester United on Monday evening.

There was a large build-up to the biggest game in football, but all the hype was quashed after a below average game between the two clubs.

The best chances in the game fell to Philippe Coutinho, whose long range effort was brilliantly saved by David De Gea, and Emre Can - who was also thwarted by the excellent Spaniard.

Goalkeeper and defence

Loris Karius – 5

The German has been questioned over his first few appearances for Liverpool and there were rumours that he would start the game on the bench today, but the 23-year-old started the game. However, he did little to convince his critics after another nervy performance. Some poor decision-making, particularly in flapping at crosses, and misplaced passes almost cost the Reds their point.

James Milner – 7

The Englishman was as hard working as ever and was pretty solid at left-back against the young Marcus Rashford. He wasn’t caught out a lot, but came off with five minutes to go with a slight injury after crunching into a few challenges.

Joel Matip – 7

The summer signing had a decent game against United, having little to do defensively. The centre-back almost bagged himself an assist when he charged forward with the ball to set Emre Can up for a chance which was well saved by De Gea.

Dejan Lovren – 6

Another defender with hardly anything to do all night against a United side who were set-up for a draw. Some silly tackles early on in the game to put unneeded pressure on the side, but coped well against Zlatan Ibrahimovic and helped keep him quiet.

Nathaniel Clyne – 6

Didn’t have as much joy as he is use to getting down the right-hand side. The Englishman made some poor decisions when deciding to shoot instead of look for a pass inside.

Midfield

Emre Can – 7

The German’s first start of the season but kept on going right until the final whistle. A poor first-half where, he always looked to go back rather than forward, but improved in the second-half. Almost won the game with his effort, and made a few good driving runs forward.

Jordan Henderson – 6

Failed to control the game but made some good defensive tackles and completed some good passes. Slowed down the play a lot, but played too many passes backwards, when he should’ve gone towards the opposition box.

Phillipe Coutinho – 7

Almost stole all three points with another wonder strike, but De Gea managed to keep the Brazilian out. A brilliant flick almost set Firmino off but he was unable to score. Coutinho was Liverpool’s biggest threat but couldn't help create many chances.

Attack

Roberto Firmino – 6

Had a poor first-half, as did most of the team, but looked a lot better when he moved to the middle after Sturridge was substituted. Had a huge chance to win the game but was denied by a great tackle by Antonio Valencia.

Sadio Mane – 6

Couldn’t find the space to run in behind the defenders and cause the problems he usually does. Had a pretty quite game and United did well to neutralise him.

Daniel Sturridge – 5

Didn’t have any chances and looked isolated up front by himself. The team played a lot better when he came off and the play was a lot more fluid.

Substitutes

Adam Lallana – 7

Changed the game when he came on. His energy and work rate was sorely missed for the opening hour of the game and made an instant impact and brought the creative spark into the game.

Divock Origi - N/A.

Unable to get into the game in the last five minutes or so.

Alberto Moreno - N/A.

No time to make an impact.