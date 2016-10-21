Mazzarri encourages Holebas and Capoue to argue

Walter Mazzarri has encouraged his players to continue arguing with each other as it help them become better players.

Sunday’s win over Middlesbrough saw Jose Holebas and Etienne Capoue bicker for several minutes at full time despite Younes Kaboul attempting to calm the situation. Holebas scored the winning goal in Watford's 1-0 win over Boro, claiming their third victory of this Premier League campaign.

However, their manager remained relaxed about the situation claiming the two are “good friends” and so their arguing stems from wanting to get the best out of the other. Mazzarri added that he believes the two will eventually hit peak form if they continue to question their own and the other’s decisions.

It only makes them better

Mazzarri explained that “even in training they usually play on the same side” and so it is common for the two to argue and “talk to each other” as they are “trying to improve” the other’s game.

He continued to add that “they are always telling [each other] what position they should be playing” whether that is by going “further forwards, go further left, go further back”.

The Italian dismissed any problems with this and in fact admitted that he is “very happy” for them to carry on in the same way. Mazzarri commented that “the fact that they talk a lot on the pitch and in training shows that they want to improve their football” and this is only a positive thing.

Tough test at the Liberty Stadium

Watford will travel to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to face a resurrected Swansea side under new boss Bob Bradley.

Mazzarri commented that “Usually when you change coach the team always has a positive reaction on the pitch” and this was seen last week end as the Swans “played very well against Arsenal”. He continued to praise their opponents adding that they “deserve more points than those they have”.