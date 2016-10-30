Eric Dier admits frustration at Tottenham's recent number of draws

Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City marked their fifth draw of the season and Eric Dier has expressed his frustration at their recent inability to convert dominant performances into wins.

Spurs are currently unbeaten in the league but when you consider that they have drawn half of their games played, it takes away the pleasure of the phrase.

Since their 2-0 win over Manchester City, Tottenham have not won a game. Spurs drew to West Brom at the Hawthorns as well as against Bournemouth, and now their stalemate up against the Foxes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men took the lead as Vincent Janssen won and then converted a penalty for his first Premier League goal.

However, Leicester equalised soon after half-time through Ahmed Musa and held on for a point.

Dier on Spurs' dissatisfying draws

Dier has labelled the amount of games that have finished in draws as “very frustrating.”

The England international started the game against Claudio Ranieri’s men as a centre-back, despite playing as a defensive midfielder for majority of the previous season.

Dier, however moved to the club as a defender and moved in to the midfield as Spurs lacked a solid defensive midfielder.

He said that the disappointment is growing in the squad due to recent results especially as “we controlled the game from start to finish.”

Singling out the game at the weekend, Dier commented: “We know their [Leicester’s] style, so we’re very disappointed because we didn’t create more chances and obviously didn’t score enough goals.”

Spurs guilty of being wasteful in front of goal

However, is it a lack of chances or Spurs being wasteful? In the last three Premier League games, Tottenham have scored two goals despite having had 58 shots at goal with only 17 on target, suggesting that Spurs aren’t being clever with their chances.

This is further emphasised by the fact that Spurs haven’t scored from open play in all competitions since their draw with West Brom. Dier added that as a team they will “keep improving the way we play, try to get better and try to start winning games.”

Spurs face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to the Emirates Stadium for the North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.