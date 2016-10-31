Stoke City 3-1 Swansea City: Player ratings as Swans suffer crushing away defeat

Swansea City fell to a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City on Monday night, condemning them to a ninth straight Premier League game without victory.

After a fast-paced start, with two goals in the opening ten minutes, the game settled down with the teams even at the break.

Stoke were resurgent after half-time and cruised home to secure a third successive victory, meaning the Swans have yet to win since the opening day - but how did the players fare at the Bet365 Stadium?

'Keeper and defence:

Goalkeeper - Lukasz Fabianski - 5: The Polish keeper was pretty powerless to stop any of the Stoke goals. It was clear that his relationship with the young and inexperienced centre-back partnership of Mike van der Hoorn and Alfie Mawson hadn't been properly built yet, as communication between the three wasn't clear, and the shot-stopper's distribution was poor.

Right-back - Kyle Naughton - 6: Naughton recovered from a shaky start where Austrian star Marko Arnautovic had the beating of him. The rest of the first-half was seen out comfortably with Naughton looking in control. He was forced off just before half-time, citing illness as the reason.

Centre-back - Mike van der Hoorn - 4: The young Dutchman showed his lack of experience with a pretty poor display in the Potteries. He consistently looked nervy on the ball, and didn't sense the danger of the Stoke attack swarming around him.

Centre-back - Alfie Mawson - 5: The youngster looked confident ahead of his second start for the Swans. He looked remarkably assured and fully capable of spreading the play, displaying a similar passing range to another former Barnsley centre-half, John Stones. He struggled to deal with former Swansea frontman Wilfried Bony, who dominated him physically. He should've helped his full back out quicker for the third goal, although there was very little he could do to stop the own goal he scored.

Left-back - Neil Taylor - 5: It's been a strange season for Taylor. After his heroics for Wales at the Euros, he's struggled to cement a regular place in the Swansea side. This same inconsistency was displayed in his performance at Stoke. He looked in trouble when Xherdan Shaqiri was hitting his form in the first half. He then looked far better once the Swiss star had gone off with an injury. But the Welshman looked very shaky in the second half, however, with Stoke regularly finding joy down the Swansea left.

The midfield:

Central-midfielder - Leroy Fer - 6: The Dutchman has enjoyed a decent start to the season. His goalscoring run was stunted when new manager Bradley dropped him against Watford. He struggled to settle in while playing in defensive midfield. He was able to break up the play well in the first half, but was exposed as his concentration wavered later in the match. He struggled to deal with Stoke's maestro Joe Allen, who came back to haunt his former side.

Central-midfielder - Sung-Yueng Ki - 5: Similarly to Fer, Ki was far better going forward than going back. He was able to progress the play further forward, but couldn't contain Stoke when they attacked. His hundreth Premier League appearance was marked by a below-par performance.

The attack:

Right-winger - Modou Barrow - 4: Barrow was completely played out of the game by Stoke full-back Erik Pieters. He provided nothing in attack for his side. Pieters never got too tight to Barrow, which would allow him to turn him and use his pace and dribbling ability to create chances.

Centre-attacking-midfielder - Gylfi Sigurdsson - 6: Sigurdsson is the star man for Swansea, displayed when he delivered a beautiful ball for Routledge's goal. That said, other than the Swansea leveller, the Icelandic superstar struggled to create for his side. He was a part of an attack that really lacked quality on a difficult night in Stoke.

Left-winger - Wayne Routledge - 5: Routledge excellently converted Swansea's goal, showing great strength to shrug off Phil Bardsley. The rest of his play was typical of the rest of the season, and the rest of the Swansea attack - poor and inefficient.

Striker - Fernando Llorente - 5: The Spaniard struggled to get himself into goalscoring positions all night long, not helped by the lack of quality around him. His hold-up play was good, allowing other players to capitalise upon the space around him, but his fellow attackers were not able to make the most of his work.

The substitutes:

Angel Rangel - 3: The Swansea defence crumbled in the second half after the addition of Rangel. Ramadan Sobhi beat him easily for the second Stoke goal, and the Spaniard was continually exposed throughout the second half. He was certainly the weak link of the Swansea side, and offered nothing in attack either.

Borja Baston - 4: The Spaniard was played in the number 10 role behind Llorente, and offered very little to a side very low on confidence by the time he was introduced.

Jack Cork - N/A: Only came on in the final few minutes.