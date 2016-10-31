Pochettino gives Harry Kane 50% chance of facing Leverkusen

Mauricio Pochettino has commented that striker Harry Kane has a 50 per cent chance of featuring for Tottenham Hotspur in their Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen. The North London side host Leverkusen at Wembley on Wednesday.

The striker has been out of action for seven weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Sunderland, in mid-September.

The striker was stretchered off the pitch before it was confirmed that he had damaged his ankle ligaments when he twisted his ankle. However, he returned to training about two weeks ago.

Since the result Spurs have only won four games in all competitions, while they have drawn an equal amount and lost one.

Hopeful Pochettino

Pochettino is hoping that his star striker will be fit to feature against the German side.

When questioned on the likelihood that Kane would return this week he said that “Wednesday 50 per cent and Sunday we will see”.

He continued by adding that “it’s important for Harry to come back. Harry is our main striker. We are very happy with Vincent [Janssen] but we brought him to share that position with Harry”.

Kane scored 25 goals last season and without him Spurs have been struggling to find goals and secure wins. With Tottenham facing three London rivals in Arsenal, West Ham and Chelsea all in the same month it is an issue that Tottenham must overcome if they continue to be without Kane.

Commenting on the issue Pochettino said that it is also an issue for the attacking midfield as “Our second line need to score more and be more determined to score”.

He elaborated by adding that they must “be more direct, shoot, believe”. With Vincent Janssen still not having scored from open play, goals are scarce for Spurs and they will need to find a solution fast.