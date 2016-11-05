Manchester City 1-1 Middlesbrough: player ratings - Boro's defence shines as they claim late draw at City

Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough side claimed yet another big scalp on their return to the Premier League, as they managed to secure yet another impressive draw with the 1-1 stalemate with Premier League title elects Manchester City.

It looked to be heading the wrong way for the visiting side, with Sergio Aguero giving Pep Guardiola's side the lead in the 43rd minute. It also looked like that they would be leaving the Etihad Stadium with nothing, but an extra-time strike from midfielder Marten de Roon secured a point to take it back to Teesside.

It was another good performance from Karanka's side, but how did the players perform on Saturday afternoon ?

Goalkeeper & defence

Victor Valdes - 8

​The former Barcelona shot stopper was the star man on the day, despite picking up a knock after a clash with Jesus Navas in the first period. The Spaniard produced some decent saves and despite a slight blip towards the end of the game before the equaliser, he put in a star performance at the Etihad.

Antonio Barragan - 5

Barragan was one of the weaker links in Karanka's defence. He was decent for the most part, with some good clearances inside his own half. But overall failed to keep Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva at bay.

Calum Chambers - 7

​Criticism followed Chambers to the Riverside Stadium, but that certainly didn't follow the Arsenal loanee at the Etihad.

​Chambers put in a solid display alongside partner Gibson, in what was a afternoon filled full of pressure.

Ben Gibson - 7

​Chambers' partner in crime in Gibson also put in a solid performance in what was a rough ride for the Boro defence.

Many defenders struggle to keep Aguero at bay in the Premier League, but Gibson did well to reduce the Argentine to scraps and continued to raise is ever-rising stock.

George Friend - 5

The captain showed his importance once again. He did well in the final moments to produce a great cross for de Roon.

However, besides that moment of brilliance, the full-back really struggled to offer much defensively.

Above: Marten de Roon's effort hitting the back of the net in Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw with Manchester City | Photo: Zimbio

Midfielders

Adama Traore - 6

​A lot a praise was heaped upon Traore after Boro's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, and he was it again this time around.

He again showed great trickery and pace, and produced a decent opportunity of Adam Forshaw.

Adam Forshaw - 6

​Forshaw certainly put in a shift on Saturday, the midfielder never stopped running and numerous loose balls.

​However as he continues to impress, he will be well aware that he could have done better with his shot straight at Claudio Bravo.

Adam Clayton - 6

Clayton put in yet another solid performance. He was put in the middle to congest the midfield and force City, and did his job well on his return to his former club.

Marten de Roon - 7

​The goalscorer's performance wasn't the best but he certainly proved to be the difference.

​He got down to it in the middle of the park alongside Clayton, and proved he had the works of a match winner with his thumping extra-time header.

Stewart Downing - 5

It wasn't the best performance in a Middlesbrough shirt for veteran Downing,

He always keen to be on the counter-attack, however, he didn't really offer much else, with his poor second-half effort been the epitome of his afternoon.

Strikers

Alvaro Negredo - 5

​Negredo had been struggling since his move to Boro, and once again he didn't make any sudden movements to try and change that form.

​The Spaniard almost had the spectacular as he came very close from the halfway line, but he was kept quiet by the City defence.

Substitutes

Viktor Fischer - 5

Fischer didn't have much time on the pitch, but he did have some impact on the game.

He did well to drift in from the left, and did cause some problems on the edge of the City area, and he was firmly involved in Boro's celebrations.

Christian Stuani - N/A