Southampton 0-0 Liverpool: Reds' player ratings after frustrating afternoon

Liverpool played out a frustrating goalless draw at St. Mary's against Southampton, with this being the Reds first game after the international break.

Jürgen Klopp was missing Adam Lallana after he picked up an injury during the break and his absence was clearly noticed.

The Reds were looking to increase the gap at the top of the table but had to settle with a point.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Loris Karius – 6 - Southampton didn’t register a shot on target, so the German had a fairly quiet afternoon.

Nathaniel Clyne – 7 - Had a huge chance to score near the end, with his head but was very solid at the back. The Englishman worked tirelessly right to the end.

Joel Matip – 8 - Classy display from the centre-back. Arguably the best player on the pitch with a composed performance at the back with good decision making.

Dejan Lovren – 7 - Another decent performance from the former Saints man. He is starting to form a good partnership with Matip.

James Milner – 6 - Made his way up and down the pitch throughout the game but couldn’t create much. An usual poor decision from Milner saw him waste an attacking chance when he tried to score from 40 yards out.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson – 6 - Another solid performance from the captain as he helped control the midfield. Some good passes and tackles were made to break up the play.

Emre Can – 6 - Made some good attacking runs and a had a chance to score in the second half but shot wide.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 - Another player who struggled to get into the game. He found it hard to create chances for the team.

Attackers

Sadio Mane – 6 - Denied a goal on his return to his former club thanks to a stunning save by Fraser Forster. Made some good runs but couldn’t really impact the game.

Roberto Firmino – 6 - The Brazilian did not bring his shooting boots with him today as he missed the best chance of the game in the second half. After being played through by Coutinho, the centre forward should have broke the deadlock.

Philippe Coutinho – 6 - Another man guilty of missing a huge chance. One-on-one chance was fluffed and couldn’t really get himself into the game.

Substitutes

Daniel Sturridge – 7 - Gave the Reds a new burst of energy when he came on and almost assisted Clyne as soon as he came on.

Divock Origi – N/A - No time to make an impact.