Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea: 'Boro player ratings in narrow defeat

Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat for four games after they were beaten by an in-form Chelsea side at the Riverside.

Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game after the hosts failed to clear a corner just before half time.

Even so it was far from a bad performance from Aitor Karanka’s side, here’s how they performed.

Embed from Getty Images Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game | Photo: Getty images / Jan Kruger

Goalkeeper and Defence

Victor Valdes - 7: Made a couple of impressive saves in the first half, especially when Chelsea began to pile on some pressure.

Antonio Barragan - 6: Got into some good attacking positions from right back but was sometimes caught out when Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso doubled up on him.

Ben Gibson - 7: Another impressive display from the English centre-half who won tackles and made crucial interceptions all afternoon.

Calum Chambers - 6: Decent afternoon against the lively Costa but almost got caught out trying to pass ball out from the back.

Fabio - 5: Played his first 90 minutes since the start of the season and it showed at times. Struggled to get to grips with pace of Victor Moses in the first half.

Midfield and attack

Marten De Roon - 7: Added steel to Boro’s midfield, as he won the ball back on numerous times in the first half.

Adam Clayton - 7: Protected the back four effectively but was withdrawn in the second half as Boro chased for an equaliser.

Adam Forshaw - 7: Gave Boro energy in the middle of the park and was quick to close the ball down when Chelsea were in their own half.

Adama Traore - 6: Provided an outlet on the break but still lacks an end product in the final third.

Gaston Ramirez - 6: Was unable to express himself out on the left-hand side. Made a couple of runs forward but couldn’t create anything.

Alvaro Negredo - 5: Had little support upfront and was isolated for most of the game. Had one decent effort which Thibaut Courtois saved.

Substitutes

Stewart Downing - 6: Came on with 20 minutes to go, delivered a couple of good crosses into the box.

Viktor Fischer - 5: Came on with 17 minutes to go but was unable create anything in the closing stages.

Grant Leadbitter – N/A: Came on with two minutes to go, not enough time to give a fair rating