Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool need to get used to teams trying to stop us

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has conceded that his players must get used to teams playing a defensive style in order to shackle the Reds' attacking stars.

In his first full season on Merseyside, Klopp has seen Liverpool strike quite a tune going forward, managing 30 goals in their first 12 league games, more than any other side in the league.

Southampton blunt free-scoring Reds

However, they couldn't improve upon that record away at Southampton on Saturday, with Claude Puel's men digging in to secure a 0-0 draw, the hosts not even managing a shot on target as they focused their efforts on preventing the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane from wreaking havoc.

The South Coast side used similar tactics to those employed by Manchester United when the Red Devils walked away from Anfield with a 0-0 draw in October, however Klopp saw this game differently.

Stating that the United game was "different", Klopp explained the his side "were not that good against United," but things were different against Southampton.

He isn't all that wrong, in fairness, as if Firmino and Mane had finished certain chances, it could have been a different story.

It would be crazy to give Liverpool space

Going on to talk about Southampton's defensive style, Klopp admitted "we are a team to stop, unfortunately." The German said that "it would be crazy to give us space, so why should they [Southampton] do that?

"We cannot only play counter attack, we cannot only play high press, we have to be prepared for everything," said Klopp, who saw his side slip to second in the league as a result of the draw.

Still, he seemed fairly happy overall at how his side kept concentration levels up, making sure that nothing sloppy happened at the other end of the pitch.

"We said before, that was a concentration battle," said Klopp. "Stay in the game, even when it doesn't work like this, stay in the game, don't let them attack or counter attack."