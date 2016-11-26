Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland: Reds' player ratings as they return to the top

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Anfield.

The Reds were frustrated for most parts of the game, as Sunderland were setup to play for a point, but the Reds eventually got the goal they deserved.

Jürgen Klopp was missing Adam Lallana again, after he picked up an injury during the international break and his absence was clearly noticed.

Daniel Sturridge was also left out due to a calf injury.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Loris Karius – 8 – Despite Liverpool dominating the game, the Black Cats managed to hit the Reds a few times on the counter and when called upon, the German made some crucial saves.

Nathaniel Clyne – 6 – Spent more time attacking than defending today, but when he was needed at the back, he defended well.

Joel Matip – 6 – Not the most convincing performance from the centre-back. Looked a bit nervous and his distribution was not as good as last week.

Dejan Lovren – 7 – Good performance from the Croatian. Earned a needless yellow card but nullified the threat of Jermaine Defoe and Victor Anichebe.

James Milner – 7 – Like Clyne, the Englishman spent most of his time in the attacking half. Made some key runs and passes and was rewarded with a stoppage time penalty goal.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson – 7 - Another solid performance from the captain as he helped control the midfield. Some excellent tackles were made when needed to ease the defence off the pressure.

Emre Can – 6 – Poor first half, but came alive in the second half seeing a lot of the ball. Unlucky not to score with some of the chances he had.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 – Not the best game for the Dutchman, but caused some problems in the attacking box.

Attackers

Sadio Mane – 6 – Arguably Sadio Mane’s worst game in a Liverpool shirt. Made some poor decisions and kept misplacing passes. The winger did manage to win the Reds a penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

Roberto Firmino – 7 - The Brazilian had a very good game today. His style of football was classy and was playing well despite other around him not playing so well.

Philippe Coutinho – 5 – Stretchered off after 30 minutes with what looked like a nasty ankle injury that could keep him out for some time.

Substitutes

Divock Origi – 7 - Gave the Reds the crucial opening goal with a brilliant finish, which was his first league goal of the season. Played the majority of the game as he replaced Coutinho.

Lucas Leiva – N/A – No time to make an impact.

Ben Woodburn – N/A – Debut for the 17-year-old. No time to make an impact.